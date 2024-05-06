9 Mediterranean diet snack ideas — sweet and savory options included

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

“Diet” has traditionally translated into “eat less.” Snacking? Off the table, right? That’s not how the Mediterranean diet rolls — and dietitians are here for the change.

“So many people believe they shouldn’t be eating them when, in fact, eating nutritious snacks can be a great way to keep blood sugar balanced, fuel exercise, and prevent eating past fullness at dinner,” said Emily Van Eck, MS, RD, a registered dietitian and certified intuitive eating counselor.

If you’re interested in following the Mediterranean diet, you have choices. All tastes are welcome, from sweet to savory.

“Since the Mediterranean diet is so broad, there are tons of delicious options,” Van Eck said. “The key is to take a carbohydrate source with fiber, like whole grains or fruit, and add fat and protein. Be creative to keep yourself wanting to eat your healthy snacks, rather than heading to the vending machine.”

Need help with what to make? Registered dietitians shared their picks for the best Mediterranean diet snacks.

What is the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet is a loose meal plan focusing on healthy fats, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean and plant-based proteins, nuts, and seeds. The diet has been ranked as the No. 1 option by US News & World Report for seven straight years for its numerous health benefits, including reducing risks of heart disease, some cancers, and early death. Sound good? Here’s more good news: Tons of delicious foods are on the menu when following the Mediterranean diet, including:

Olive oil

Salmon

Lean chicken

Beans

Chickpeas

Lentils

Fruits

Vegetables, especially leafy greens

Walnuts

Almonds

Greek yogurt

Red wine is OK in moderation.

9 best Mediterranean diet snacks (for health and tastebuds)

Now that you know what’s on the Mediterranean diet and why snacking is healthy, let’s get to the fun part. Dietitians dished their favorite Mediterranean diet snack ideas, and their options run the gamut.

Hummus and veggie sticks

A classic, swap high-fat dips like ranch for Mediterranean-inspired hummus.

“Hummus, a creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon, and garlic, is a staple in Mediterranean cuisine,” said Reda Elmardi, RD, a certified nutritionist and owner of Activbuilt.com. “Paired with fresh vegetable sticks like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers, this snack is not only delicious but also rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals.”

The play on texture is also satisfying.

“The creamy texture of hummus combined with the crunch of the veggies creates a satisfying and healthy snack option that will keep you coming back for more,” Elmardi said.

Greek yogurt with honey and nuts

The fact that the Mediterranean diet snack includes “Greek” is more of a happy coincidence.

“Greek yogurt is known for its creamy texture and high protein content, making it a perfect snack to keep you full and satisfied,” Elmardi said. “When topped with a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of nuts like almonds or walnuts, this snack becomes a sweet and savory treat that is both indulgent and nutritious.”

Seed crackers with olive tapenade

Have you never heard of olive tapenade?

“Olive tapenade is a flavorful spread made from olives, capers, olive oil, and herbs,” said Sophia Deahl, MS, RD, a functional medicine dietitian. “It’s rich in heart-healthy fats and antioxidants. When spread on seed crackers, it provides a burst of savory flavor along with a satisfying crunch. This snack is not only delicious but also offers a good balance of healthy fats and carbohydrates.”

Apples and peanut butter

Opt for this quintessential after-school snack for a taste of nostalgia and health benefits.

“My go-to afternoon snack is an apple and peanut butter,” Van Eck said. “This is not novel, but it perfectly hits the spot an hour or two after lunch if hunger is creeping in and something sweet sounds good.”

An apple alone has many vitamins, but Van Eck says peanut butter fills in some critical gaps.

“Eating an apple by itself, which is high in fiber and super nutritious, doesn’t contain much protein or fat, so adding a good tablespoon or two of peanut butter makes that apple so much more nutritious, filling, and delicious,” she said.

Olives and feta cheese

This snack epitomizes Mediterranean cuisine.

“Olives are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, while feta cheese is a good source of calcium and protein,” Elmardi said. When paired together, these two ingredients create a salty and tangy snack that is perfect for satisfying cravings without compromising on health. The briny flavor of the olives combined with the creamy texture of the feta cheese is a winning combination.”

Nuts topped with herbs

This unique combination can help break a person out of a snack rut.

“Topping nuts with herbs like rosemary or thyme adds a fresh, aromatic dimension to the snack, enhancing its flavor profile,” Deahl said. “Herbs also offer health benefits, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.”

Ditto for nuts, which Deahl says are nutrient-dense and provide good amounts of protein, healthy fat, fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Avocado toast

This popular breakfast food also qualifies as a snack. Van Eck suggests smearing whole wheat toast with avocado—whole wheat has more fiber than white bread, and avocado contains healthy fats and vitamins.

“I like to top mine with red pepper flakes, lemon juice, salt, and a little sprinkling of olive oil,” Van Eck said. “This really makes the flavors pop.”

Greek yogurt with berries and honey

Another Greek yogurt-based Mediterranean diet snack, this option features berries and honey for a boost of sweetness and antioxidants.

“Mixing Greek yogurt with honey adds natural sweetness without the need for refined sugars, while fresh fruit provides vitamins, minerals, and fiber,” Deahl said. “This snack is not only satisfying but also refreshing and nourishing, making it a perfect option for any time of day.”

Bruschetta

Classic, simple, and flavorful, Elmardi calls this snack a winner.

“The snack consists of toasted bread topped with a mixture of diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil,” Elmardi said. “The freshness of the tomatoes, the aroma of the garlic, and the herbal notes of the basil come together to create a burst of Mediterranean flavors in every bite.”

Summary

The Mediterranean diet is loved for the many benefits the eating plan offers, from lower disease risk to longer lifespan possibilities. Another one? You don’t have to stop snacking. In fact, noshing on Mediterranean diet snacks does the body good. You’ll remain fuller between meals so that you won’t overeat. You’ll also stay energized and get vital nutrients like protein and healthy fats. Notably, the snacks on the menu when following the Mediterranean diet are delicious. Think Greek yogurt with berries and a drizzle of honey and olives with feta cheese. Combine a carb with fiber, fat, and protein for a winning recipe.

