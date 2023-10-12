 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

3 of our favorite beginner-friendly pilates moves

You can feel the burn with these 3 pilates moves, we promise

BethAnn Mayer
By
a man holding a green yoga mat
Mikhail Nilov/Pexels / Pexels

Do you think Pilates is something for Los Angeles and Hamptons socialites? Think twice. Joseph Pilates developed the workout in the early 20th century to help injured dancers. Over the years, the activity has grown a reputation for being a celebrity favorite, with everyone from David Beckham to Kendall Jenner apparently swearing by Pilates. Studio memberships with classes can undoubtedly cost a pretty penny.

Don’t judge exercises by their famous clientele, though. Apps like Peloton and even free videos on YouTube have broken down barriers, making Pilates more accessible than ever. That’s good. Pilates offers a full-body workout but specifically targets the core and focuses on breathing, making the exercises good for the body and mind.

Recommended Videos

The exercises can improve balance, posture, and mobility while teaching the muscles to move in new ways — a must when trying to prevent injuries. Plus, a strong core is vital for other physical activities, like running.

Related

Ready to give Pilates a try? These beginner-friendly moves may humble you (in a good way).

man doing supine twist
Kampus Production/Pexels / Pexels

3 equipment-free Pilates move even a beginner can nail

If you’re new to Pilates, starting slow is a good idea. The exercises may not look like much, but they require precise movements for the best benefits. You may also be surprised to feel the burn as you work through each move.

Leg circles

Works: Core, hips, quads, and hamstrings

  1. Lie flat on your back on a yoga mat.
  2. Pull your belly button toward your spine to engage the abs.
  3. Inhale and extend the right leg straight toward the ceiling, forming a right angle with your body. The left leg should remain extended in front of you on the floor.
  4. Begin drawing a circle with your toes. How large your circle is will depend on your mobility. You may be able to extend the leg in a large, sweeping circle, feeling your heel graze on the floor. You may draw a salad-plate-sized bowl circle on the ceiling. The goal is for your hips to remain stable the entire time. If your hips move, you’ve gone too far.
  5. Draw 10 circles.
  6. Repeat on the opposite side.

Hundreds

Works: Core

  1. Lie on your back.
  2. Lift your legs, bending them at a 90-degree angle so that shins are parallel with the floor. Inhale.
  3. Exhale as you lift your head and shoulder blades off the floor.
  4. Curve the abs in so they appear “scooped.”
  5. Inhale, lifting your arms slightly so they’re parallel with the floor and low. You can extend the legs for the full version, but beginners may benefit from keeping their knees in a tabletop position. Exhale.
  6. Inhale and exhale for five short breaths as if you are ever-so-slowly blowing out candles. As you breathe, pump your arms up and down about six inches in a quick but controlled motion.
  7. Repeat 10 times (hence hundreds — you’ll be doing 10 rounds of the five-inhale, five-exhale breath pattern).

Spine twist supine

Works: Obliques, glutes, and chest

  1. Lie on your mat with arms extended in a “T” position.
  2. Lift legs to a tabletop position.
  3. Inhale as you slowly lower your legs to the left. Only go as far as you can with your shoulder blades resting firmly on the floor — likely about one-quarter or one-half of the way down.
  4. Return to the starting position as you exhale.
  5. Repeat on the opposite side for one rep.
  6. Continue for 30 to 60 seconds.

Pilates is a fantastic core workout, including for people coming back from an injury. However, if you’ve been injured recently or have mobility issues, speak with a doctor.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer
Contributor
Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons…
Therabody releases 3 new devices – PRO Plus, Sense, and Relief – that look the same, but are actually unique
They all look the same, but each has a unique angle
man holding massage device

Ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, there’s no question that Therabody is a top name in the world of massage guns. Developed by medical experts and backed by science, each of Therabody’s products delivers cutting-edge massages that deliver the best results for pain relief and workout recovery.

Though Therabody’s three latest devices may look similar, each of these innovative percussive therapy devices offers a unique price point and set of features. Whether you’re looking to begin experimenting with a massage gun or looking to replace your existing device, there’s something worth exploring for every user in Therabody’s newest product lineup.
Theragun Pro Plus: The ultimate in multi-therapy massage devices
Offering six cutting-edge treatments, Therabody’s Theragun PRO Plus offers the ultimate in multi-therapy massage devices. Designed to push the boundaries of recovery, this device seeks to help users reach peak physical and mental performance using a combination of supportive therapies, based on science.

Read more
A new cardio workout, incline walking, is all the rage on TikTok – but is it any good?
Your cardio routine may already include it
cardio

Finding a cardio exercise you enjoy is the best way to stay consistent and committed to your workouts. The viral TikTok workout “12-3-30” first became popular in early 2020, however, it remains one of the most popular and effective options for low-impact cardio today. 

So, what exactly is this viral TikTok workout and what does it involve? The 12-3-30 workout is simply a nickname for utilizing incline walking on the treadmill for a killer cardio workout. To do this workout, simply hop on a treadmill, set the incline to 12, and the speed to 3 miles per hour. The “30” portion of this workout’s nickname tells you to walk in these settings for 30 minutes a day.

Read more
4 great back exercises that require no equipment, only your body weight
A stronger back without lifting weights? Sold
Man flexing his back and shoulders.

So many of us experience fitness plateaus or slumps that may be hard to recover from. It’s almost impossible to put up strong defenses and avoid decreasing physical abilities when we’re going through an endless cycle of stationary jobs or sitting at a desk day in and day out. Engaging in bodyweight back exercises may help to support your entire body as you sit during the day.

Back exercises will contribute to your upper and lower body strength, thus allowing you to maintain good posture and avoid developing back pain. These exercises are convenient and feasible because instead of using equipment, you can use your body weight for resistance. 

Read more