Cheap gym membership deal: Join 24 Hour Fitness for $1 down

Andrew Morrisey
By
24 Hour Fitness Gym from the parking lot
24 Hour Fitness

If you need a little help keeping any fitness resolutions in the new year, a gym membership can do the trick. One of the most popular gym memberships is 24 Hour Fitness, as the chain of gyms offers a top notch gym experience with plenty of fitness tools and support to access. Right now it offers some savings as well, with a deal taking place that will let you join for just $1 down on select memberships. This $1 down payment waives your first month’s membership cost, and from there plans start as low as $10 per month with a 6-month commitment or $15 per month if you want to go month-to-month.

Why You Should Get the 24 Hour Fitness Membership

A gym membership is a great way to ensure you build muscle and lose fat throughout the new year, and 24 Hour Fitness has long been one of the most recognizable names among gyms. 24 Hour Fitness has locations all across the United States, each of which has thousands of square feet of premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, free weights, and more. You’ll also be able to select a location as your home location, but you’ll still be able to visit other 24 Hour Fitness locations should you need to get in a workout while traveling.

But there’s a lot to access with a 24 Hour Fitness membership, as gyms have come to offer more and more with new fitness trends arising over the years. You’ll find GX24 studio classes at 24 Hour Fitness, which include Zumba HIIT and Cycle classes, as well as world-famous Les Mills classes like Bodypump and Bodycombat. You can also customize your workouts and set goals with both virtual and in-club training. 24 Hour Fitness coaches draw on proven strategies to help you move toward your goals, but you can discover even more with the 24GO fitness app.

If a gym membership is on your mind in the new year you should definitely consider 24 Hour Fitness. This deal will get you in the door for just $1, which effectively pays for your first month of a membership. Plans are available for as little as $10 per month after that.

