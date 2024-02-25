 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Tag Heuer watches (including the Monaco) are up to 30% off today

Victoria Garcia
By
Tag Heuer Carrera
Tag Heuer

Although President’s Day weekend is over, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still great sales to shop. For those who have an eye for Tag Heuer watches, we have some great news for you. Right now, Jomashop is offering up to 30% off select Tag Heuer watch styles, including the popular Monaco style.

You’ll find a wide array of watches available in various price points that will all be perfect additions to your watch collection. Here are the four hottest watch trends we are expecting in 2024, and we think a few of these Tag Heuer styles fit the bill. Click the button below to start shopping before the sale ends.

Recommended Videos

What you should shop during the Tag Heuer sale

Tag Heuer is known for their high-end and masculine watches but especially for their precision chronograph designs. For these specific types of watches, you can shop the Formula 1 Blue Sunray Dial Chronograph for $1,385, the Monaco X Gulf Chronograph Automatic Blue Dial for $5,825, the Carrera Chronograph Automatic Black Dial for $4,350 and the Carrera Porsche Chronograph Automatic Grey Dial for $4,895. Some of these styles draw design inspiration from cars and so do the coolest automotive-inspired watches for men who love cars.

Related

Let’s focus in on styles that have a leather band for those who are in search of that. Shop the Aquaracer Automatic Blue Dial for $2,650, the Monaco Chronograph Automatic Black Dial for $9,150, the pre-owned Silverstone Chronograph Automatic Blue Dial for $5,682, the pre-owned Autavia Vintage Chronograph Automatic Black Dial for $12,386 and the Carrera GMT Black Dial for $3,261. Some of these watches aren’t as current as others you may find on the market, but they are still stylish and will instantly become your favorite timepiece. Check out our list of the top 10 most popular watches for men right now, to get a look at today’s sought-after styles.

Head to Jomashop right now to start shopping up to 30% off select Tag Heuer styles. Some of these are pre-owned watches, but are the real deal. Any style from this brand will upgrade your watch collection or make a great gift for someone special in your life. Don’t wait, shop now before time runs out.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Designer belt sale: Save on Gucci, Burberry, and more
designer belt deals gilt february 2024 gucci on a man

If there is one accessory that all men are familiar with, it is a belt. This accessory is not only practical, but can also add a stylish touch to your outfit. It is time to finally upgrade your everyday belt to a fashionable leather belt from well-known and luxury designers.

Right now, you can get grab big discounts during Gilt's designer belt sale. You will find brands such as Burberry, Ferragamo, Gucci, Versace, Ted Baker, Moschino and more. Not sure where to start? Don't worry, we've rounded up some of our favorite styles below to help you start browsing as soon as possible.

Read more
Gymshark Presidents Day sale: Get 20% off everything today
Gymshark studio collection yoga pants

If you already thought Gymshark had a great Presidents Day sale, you’re going to love how good the deals have got now. You can save 20% off everything on the Gymshark website when you use the code FLASH20. Think of it as like a superset, adding extra discounts on already great prices. If you’re looking to kit out your workout wardrobe with great new fitness wear, this is your chance to do so for much less than usual. If you’re keen to learn more, hit the link below to find out what works for your needs. However, if you need some insight into what you might wish to buy, keep reading while we take you through some highlights. In all cases, don’t forget to use the code FLASH20 to save an extra 20%.

What to shop for in the Gymshark Presidents Day sale
One of the best workout clothing brands around, Gymshark gear is always worth spending money on. One of the cheapest deals is perfect for those seeking the best fitness gear for runners -- the

Read more
Mackage Presidents Day sale: Up to $250 off coats and more
Mackage

Looking to up your style game this winter? Mackage is the perfect brand to give your closet a fashionable, functional and high-quality upgrade. Right now, they are offering heavy discounts on coats, hoodies, t-shirts, jackets, vests and other apparel just in time for President's Day.

You can save upwards of $250 on some of these must-have items that will make you look and feel your best. Click the button below to start browsing this sale before items run out as they only have limited qualities available. Good luck!

Read more