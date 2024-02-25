Tag Heuer watches (including the Monaco) are up to 30% off today

Although President’s Day weekend is over, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still great sales to shop. For those who have an eye for Tag Heuer watches, we have some great news for you. Right now, Jomashop is offering up to 30% off select Tag Heuer watch styles, including the popular Monaco style.

You’ll find a wide array of watches available in various price points that will all be perfect additions to your watch collection. Here are the four hottest watch trends we are expecting in 2024, and we think a few of these Tag Heuer styles fit the bill. Click the button below to start shopping before the sale ends.

What you should shop during the Tag Heuer sale

Tag Heuer is known for their high-end and masculine watches but especially for their precision chronograph designs. For these specific types of watches, you can shop the Formula 1 Blue Sunray Dial Chronograph for $1,385, the Monaco X Gulf Chronograph Automatic Blue Dial for $5,825, the Carrera Chronograph Automatic Black Dial for $4,350 and the Carrera Porsche Chronograph Automatic Grey Dial for $4,895. Some of these styles draw design inspiration from cars and so do the coolest automotive-inspired watches for men who love cars.

Let’s focus in on styles that have a leather band for those who are in search of that. Shop the Aquaracer Automatic Blue Dial for $2,650, the Monaco Chronograph Automatic Black Dial for $9,150, the pre-owned Silverstone Chronograph Automatic Blue Dial for $5,682, the pre-owned Autavia Vintage Chronograph Automatic Black Dial for $12,386 and the Carrera GMT Black Dial for $3,261. Some of these watches aren’t as current as others you may find on the market, but they are still stylish and will instantly become your favorite timepiece. Check out our list of the top 10 most popular watches for men right now, to get a look at today’s sought-after styles.

Head to Jomashop right now to start shopping up to 30% off select Tag Heuer styles. Some of these are pre-owned watches, but are the real deal. Any style from this brand will upgrade your watch collection or make a great gift for someone special in your life. Don’t wait, shop now before time runs out.

