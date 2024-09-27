Sabah's first dress shoe is here

Sabah knows what it takes to create a comfortable and elevated shoe for everyday moments. However, in their latest release, the brand is taking that same function and design and managed to craft a sophisticated dress shoe that won’t tire you out. Sabah is inspired by traditional Turkish slippers and gives them a modern update. With this unique design and quality materials, Sabah has become a go-to for footwear that delivers comfort without compromising style. This new shoe, Sabah’s Bolo, gives wearers the option to don a unique dress shoe that’s easy to style and easier to wear. As part of Sabah’s expansion, this dress shoe is only a small peek into what this brand can offer in the future.

The Bolo: Your new dress shoe

Crafted handmade out of Italian leather in El Paso, the Bolo shoe is a well-crafted design in a sleek and elegant silhouette. With a double-stacked outsole made in Mexico and genuine leather, the Bolo shoe will mold around your feet over time to give ultimate comfort with longer wear. While some dress shoes can be painful to wear, the Bolo is made with the intention of long-lasting wear and tear. The outer polish gives the design texture and uniqueness in tone in each shoe. Although the design is classic and timeless, it’s Bolo’s detailed craftsmanship that truly makes it a quality investment. The Bolo shoe can be purchased via Sabah for $365. Although the brand’s other designs come in various hues, the Bolo shoe can only be found in the classic Onyx black shade.

Buy Now