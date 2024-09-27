 Skip to main content
Sabah’s first dress shoe is here — and it’s amazing

Sabah knows what it takes to create a comfortable and elevated shoe for everyday moments. However, in their latest release, the brand is taking that same function and design and managed to craft a sophisticated dress shoe that won’t tire you out. Sabah is inspired by traditional Turkish slippers and gives them a modern update. With this unique design and quality materials, Sabah has become a go-to for footwear that delivers comfort without compromising style. This new shoe, Sabah’s Bolo, gives wearers the option to don a unique dress shoe that’s easy to style and easier to wear. As part of Sabah’s expansion, this dress shoe is only a small peek into what this brand can offer in the future. 

The Bolo: Your new dress shoe

Crafted handmade out of Italian leather in El Paso, the Bolo shoe is a well-crafted design in a sleek and elegant silhouette. With a double-stacked outsole made in Mexico and genuine leather, the Bolo shoe will mold around your feet over time to give ultimate comfort with longer wear. While some dress shoes can be painful to wear, the Bolo is made with the intention of long-lasting wear and tear. The outer polish gives the design texture and uniqueness in tone in each shoe. Although the design is classic and timeless, it’s Bolo’s detailed craftsmanship that truly makes it a quality investment. The Bolo shoe can be purchased via Sabah for $365. Although the brand’s other designs come in various hues, the Bolo shoe can only be found in the classic Onyx black shade.

You can finally get these marathon sneakers thanks to a Wales Bonner, Adidas collaboration
You'll want to snap these up
person taking off adidas neftenga shoe in dark,

If there’s one collaboration that’s delivered time after time, it’s the partnership between Grace Wales Bonner and Adidas. The brains behind the revival of the Samba sneakers, Wales Bonner is once again bringing an iconic Adidas design into the mainstream. This time around, the British designer is taking on the Adios Neftenga, one of Adidas’ most iconic shoes that was never released to the public. First seen in 2008, the Adios Neftenga was introduced to audiences when worn by Ethiopian runner Haile Gebrselassie during the Berlin Marathon of that year. When Gebrselassie took first place, the Adios Neftenga officially became one of the fastest running shoes in the world. Unfortunately for enthusiasts, the shoe was never released to the public. 
Adidas’ Adios Neftenga 

With Wales Bonner’s help, Adidas is releasing the Adios Neftenga for the first time to audiences in a reboot that’s almost exact to the original. In this iteration, the Adios Neftenga comes equipped with the brand’s famed Adiprene foam midsole, an exceptional feature that helps against bounce and adds comfort. Added features include suede piping along the front and Wales Bonner’s labeling on the tongue. Rounding out this release, the Adios Neftenga comes in the iconic yellow and black colorway that Gabrselassie first wore. A faithful redesign, this new sneaker is a great chance for those who wished for a release in 2008. 

New Balance has a new loafer design, and it’s better than the first
Check out New Balance's new loafer
New Balance shoes scattered on blue floor

When New Balance announced its first loafer design, it was an unexpected step for the sneaker company. Although the design kept the New Balance sneaker vibe, the loafer touch was subtle yet distinct. Now, with dressy sneakers trending, the sneaker brand is diving head-first into the loafer design, and it’s already turning heads. The New Balance 1906L takes the 1906 model and gives it a complete loafer makeover. While many will focus on its unique look and tech-inspired color, the 1906L also has some of the best characteristics in terms of comfort. A trendy shoe that’ll likely become an instant classic, the 1906L is a must-have for any wardrobe. 
New Balance’s 1906L in ‘Magnetic’

If there’s a sneaker company that knows how to make a comfortable shoe, it’s New Balance. Known for their walking-friendly footwear, New Balance’s 1906L takes everything you love from your 1906 sneaker and turns it into an innovative loafer. Not losing the traditional chunkiness of a New Balance shoe, the 1906L comes with a cushioned 860v2 sole unit and shock-absorbent pads in the heel and outsole. Adorned in 'Magnetic,' the silvery metallic hue, the 1906L is a perfect mix between trend and practicality.

Red Wing brought back its iconic 2000s boot and it’s still a must-have
black cherry Red Wing Shoe Co boot sitting on top of newspaper

Finding the right fall and winter boot style that serves luxury and elegance is challenging. Most boots tend to have a rugged aspect that can make them bulky and casual. Although these boots do offer protection, they’re not the best when you need to dress up. For that reason, Red Wing Shoes have become a staple boot brand for their ability to turn casual, everyday boots into dressier options that deliver that same level of comfort. In their latest release, Red Wing is taking it back to the 2000s and giving users the best of both. 
Red Wing Heritage’s ‘Beckman’ boot

In an ode to its founder, Red Wing Shoe Co. has rereleased one of its most iconic boot designs in its Heritage collection, the Beckman. Named after founder Charles Beckman, the Beckman boot first appeared in the 2000s, when it quickly became a sought-after style thanks to its elegant, yet practical structure and design. The company has used the same team behind the first release to give this iconic boot a modern touch. Using full-grain Excalibur leather and an added heel pad, this boot has both comfort and luxury. With its smooth round toe, this boot can easily be used day to night, making it one of the most versatile pieces in your fall and winter wardrobe. 

