Nike Running Shoes Are Up to Half Off at Nordstrom Today

Few global brands have become as synonymous with a sport in the same way that Nike has with running. Runners rejoice! Today Nordstrom is discounting Nike sneakers up to 50% off, and the speed these shoes are flying off their virtual shelves is proof of the excellent selection and can’t-miss prices. Nike has the best running shoes and best trail shoes for every type of runner, so check out some highlights from the sale below. Don’t forget, Nordstrom offers free shipping and free returns with every order, so you’ve got nothing to lose and some happy feet to gain.

Nike Free Run 2 Sneaker — $50, was $110

blue nike sneakers on a white background.

The Nike Free Run 2 Sneaker is a classic and fan favorite for good reason. These shoes are designed to give you all the freedom and sensation of running barefoot while still protecting your feet. Originally $110, Nordstrom has select colors marked down up to 55% off, making their total price only $50 and saving you a whopping $60. Nike Free Run 2’s breathable, sock-like upper atop a sole complete with deep flex grooves makes your running experience as comfortable as it is free. The cushioning absorbs impact and distributes weight evenly with each stride. These sneakers are also perfect for styling with your casual outfits off the track.

Nike ZoomX SuperRep Surge Endurance Class Training Shoe — $83, was $140

Gray nike sneakers on a white background.

If you’re in the market for the perfect all-around training shoe for your next trip to the gym, then look no further than Nike’s ZoomX SuperRep Surge Endurance Class Training Shoe. Originally $140, these stylish lace-up sneakers are marked down to $83, saving you 40%, or a total of $57. These lightweight sneakers are ultra-propulsive, designed to deliver maximum performance with every workout, whether you’re hitting the treadmill or stepping into a CrossFit class. Not only are ZoomX SuperRep Surge Endurance Class sneakers wrapped in a breathable mesh but they also come with a TPU heel clip, giving you a locked-in fit when you use the rowing machine. Select colors and styles are still available at this rock-bottom price, so scoop up a pair before they sell out.

Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Running Shoe — $133, was $180

White Nike sneaker with a pink swoosh on a white background.

Another favorite of runners’ everywhere is Nike’s ZoomX Invincible Flyknit Running Shoe. These ultra-responsive performance sneakers are normally $180, but today Nordstrom has them on sale for 26%, saving you $47 and bringing the price down to $133. The ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Running Shoe was designed for long-distance running with its lightweight construction and bouncy foam sole. This sneaker offers maximum breathability while maintaining support to keep going strong for miles. Removable insoles make this an ideal sneaker for runners who require custom orthotics, and the Flyknit upper provides a snug fit that is flexible enough to adapt to your movements. If you’ve been thinking about adding a little more distance to your runs, the Nike ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit Running Shoe may be just the right fit for you, and this deal might be just right, too.

