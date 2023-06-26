Nike sale: Up to 40% off top running shoes and sneakers

Nike has a huge sale right now including great running shoe deals and deep discounts on some cool sneakers too. Whatever your taste or need, there’s going to be something here for you. With so many different styles on sale, we recommend clicking through below to see just what’s out there. After all, you’re going to know your preferences better than us, right? Alternatively, if you want a little guidance, read on while we take you through some of our favorites.

What to shop for in the Nike sale

One immediately standout option in the Nike sale is ideal for anyone seeking out some of the best running shoes — the at $130, reduced from $210. Available in many different colors and sizes, they’re made from at least 40% of recycled materials and are airy and easy to wear. A soft collar sculpts your ankle while there’s incredibly soft VaporMax cushioning throughout. Designed with performance running in mind, you get smoother transitions as you pound the ground and a build that feels as light as air. If you’re keen to shave a few seconds off your best times, this is a good investment to help you out.

Alternatively, if you need cheaper running shoes, there’s always the for $49 reduced from $70. If you’re a Nike member, you can gain an extra 20% off by using the code SUMMER too. Sizes are limited but you get a lightweight and clean design with support in all the right places. Movement is natural from heel to toe with less foam in the outsole to help with flexibility. They’re well-suited for beginner runners who maybe don’t want to invest too much but still want to keep their joints and limbs well-supported.

For anyone wanting cool sneakers, the Nike Air Jordans also feature in the sale. We’ve picked out the but see what other options are there. They’re down to $95 from $135. Genuine and synthetic leather is used to provide bright details with the Wings logo on the heel and perforated toe. They look great.

Whatever your tastes in running shoes and sneakers, the Nike sale has something for you. These are just a handful of highlights. Check out the sale by hitting the button below to see what might appeal to you.

