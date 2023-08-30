Get up to 50% off Nike gear in Labor Day sale including Nike Air and more

This content was produced in partnership with Nike.

When certain brands go on sale, like Nike, there’s nothing else to do but pay attention and browse what’s available. Why? Because otherwise, branded gear can be pricey and rarely goes on sale. Whether you’re looking to get some gear from one of the best workout brands or want some of the best white sneakers to complement your latest outfit, Nike is an excellent place to go. Even better, for Labor Day, you can take advantage of extra discounts on clearance gear, and Nike is offering up to 50% off until September 4th. There are no promo codes or additional steps needed. Just head over and browse, and the price you see is what you get. Thanks to this promotion, various styles of Nike Air are over $60 off today. For example, the running shoes are $109, discounted by $26, and down from $135 originally. Moreover, if you buy online, you can pick it up at a nearby store or have your new gear shipped to your doorstep.

Recommended Videos

Why you should shop the Nike gear Labor Day sale

As one might expect, there are a lot of Nike sneakers in this clearance sale, but that’s not the only gear you’ll find. So, if you don’t need a new pair of shoes or are not a collector, it’s still worth looking at. There are Nike Dri-FIT tees, shorts, training gear, sweaters, and much more included, too. The , men’s fleece crew sweater, is just $41 right now — about $39 off the full price of $80. If you’re looking for something a bit more flashy the is also on sale, down from $75 to $45, saving you $30.

And although they might not be setting any auction records — like Michael Jordan’s Nike Air Ship shoes — you can get your hands on a fantastic pair of Air Jordans for quite the discount too. The women’s shoes are $109, down from $135 and over $25 off. Meanwhile, the big kid’s shoes are discounted by over $20, down to $76 instead of their usual $100.

Look, with over 3,000 items on sale across a host of pages, there’s no way we could list everything. Men’s, women’s, and children’s Nike gear are all on sale, taking even more off clearance prices than we’ve seen in previous sales. Now’s an excellent time to stock up on workout, training gear, and extra clothing to wear around the house or out and about. So, the absolute best way to know what’s available and what you might be interested in is to head over to and browse everything that’s included. You have until September 4th to grab those deals, and they’re all gone.

