 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Nike Back to School Sale knocks 45% off Air Jordan clothes and sneakers

Briley Kenney
By
nike air jordan 1
Paul Volkmer

The first day of school for many is slowly creeping up, which means it’s time to start shopping for a year’s worth of new clothes, or at the very least, some new outfits for your wardrobe. During this time of the year, certain brands are worth looking into more than others, simply because they rarely go on sale. That’s precisely the case with Nike’s Back to School sale, allowing you to save on its iconic apparel, including Air Jordan clothes and sneakers. You might also be interested to know that Nike is one of the top eco-friendly brands fighting climate change. You can look good and feel good wearing their gear.

Just to throw a couple of examples out there, the , normally $155, but with the coupon code SCHOOL at checkout you can save an additional 25% off. That means they’re all yours for just $70 — a total savings of $85. Similarly discounted is the , for $38, down from $75. Of course, there are also a ton of other shoe styles, t-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and more. It would be best to peruse the sale for yourself to see what’s to your liking, but we’ve also called out some of the best offers below.

Recommended Videos

Why you should shop the Nike Air Jordan sale

To reiterate, Nike Air Jordan gear doesn’t go on sale often and when it does, it’s never this affordable. That’s thanks to an extra discount code on select items which nets you an additional 25% off the current sale price for shoes, clothing, and beyond. We already called out a couple of options above, but there are a lot more available, which is why we recommend taking a look for yourself.

The , a mashup of classic and modern styling, with leather and suede materials, are $59 during the sale, down from $90. But with the coupon code, you’ll be able to grab them for an even better price, around $44.

Of course, if you want a tee that’s a bit more stylish than the rest, and is made with sustainable materials — which is better for the environment — you could go with the men’s pocket t-shirt. Normally $50, it’s down to $33 right now in the sale, and with the coupon code you can get it for $25. Oh yeah.

Or, maybe you want some shorts to feel cool and comfortable in this hot summer weather. The are discounted too. Instead of $45, they’re on sale for $34, but you can grab them for about $25 with the code.

Speaking of that coupon code, with select items included in the sale — so not everything qualifies — you can use the coupon code SCHOOL at checkout to receive an extra 25% off the sale price. Seriously, when it comes to Nike, you can’t beat that. Head on over and browse the sale to see if there’s anything you like. If you’ve had anything on your wishlist, then now’s the perfect time to get it.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
The ultimate guide to stacking, rolling, and cuffing your jeans
There's more than one way to wear a pair of jeans
Man sitting wearing cuffed jeans

There’s no article of clothing more universal than a pair of denim jeans. How you wear those jeans, well, that’s all a matter of personal taste. From the rise of the waist to the fit of the leg and everything in between (button fly versus zipper included), every man’s got his own unique set of denim preferences, like a sartorial fingerprint. Some even prefer their denim shorter. Right now, though, we’re here to talk about one thing, and one thing only: to cuff or not to cuff.

On its face, cuffed jeans shouldn’t require an advanced degree in fashion. And they don’t — all you’re doing is folding back the fabric at the bottom of your jeans, after all. But you’d be surprised at how many people get tripped up by what’s going on at the hem of their favorite denim trousers. And most of the time, it’s only because they didn’t follow a few simple rules.

Read more
Omega has debuted 11 new Seamaster watches — and they’re incredible
Omega Seamaster Ultra Deep watch close up

 

The Omega Seamaster collection, born in 1948 as part of Omega's centennial celebration, has an incredible history. It was on the wrist of Victor Vescovo when he reached 10, 935 meters in the Mariana Trench in 2019, breaking world records. It was chosen for space missions by NASA when it was wrapped around the wrist of Eugene Cernan on the moon in 1972. It's probably most recognizable to James Bond fans who have seen it worn by Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, from GoldenEye in 1995 to No Time to Die in 2021. It's become one of the most iconic and popular models in the world of horology, thanks to its association with some of the most famous and influential figures in history.

Read more
The 10 best Swiss watch brands: Get a luxury timepiece
These are the best of the best watch brands in Switzerland
Man in suit wearing an Omega

The international watch market is a vast industry full of stellar brands — some have been around for centuries, while others debuted only a decade ago. Breaking it down to the best brands is a daunting task. But what if you broke it down to simply Swiss watch companies? Well, that is still a daunting task, as dozens of luxury watch brands have set the standard for watchmaking around the world. Swiss watches are the center of the watch universe, but there are still some that stand above the rest.

Some brands on this list were born and built in Switzerland; others came from elsewhere but are now based in the watch capital of the world. If you are looking to buy a Swiss watch, you can go with the tried and true luxury brands that everyone knows or the new kids on the block looking to overtake the industry. Either way, there is a watch company on this list to fit your needs. Here are the best Swiss watch brands out there.

Read more