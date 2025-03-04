 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Dior’s latest sneaker is bigger and better than ever

Dior releases new sneaker

By
dior worker constructing new shoe
Dior / Dior

Like most fashion houses as of late, Dior is taking another look at their footwear lineup. While the house has always delivered premium designs that uphold the history and heritage of the name, its recent releases allude to a renovation of its look. In their newest release, Dior is taking on another chunky sneaker that speaks to the quality and craftsmanship that has made the house a standard in designer goods. While the sneaker is far from the sleek and opulent silhouette you would expect from Dior, it contains all of the premium details and construction that come with the name. With a nod to the recent chunky ‘dad’ shoe trend, the most recent Dior sneaker is a statement sneaker that turns a trail sneaker into the latest trendy designer shoe. 

Dior’s B35 NXXT is larger than life

model wearing dior sneakers
Dior / Dior

In their newest release, B35 NXXT, Dior takes on the classic trail shoe and gives it a designer twist. This sneaker is a unique design with a woven upper adorned with Dior’s Cannage motif and an openwork outsole. Available in various earthy and neutral colorways, like beige and black, the sneaker has an architecturally inspired design that provides a genuine statement moment. Adding weight to the look is the sneaker’s two-layer technical mesh construction, which also helps to add some spring to your step. While this sneaker isn’t Dior’s first chunky design, the over-the-top volume and construction are a factor you can’t miss. Available via the Dior website for $1,300, this sneaker is another example of fashion houses taking on the trails with style.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
WACKO MARIA gives Reebok a leopard makeover in a new sneaker
Reebok, WACKO MARIA releases new sneaker
black reebok sneakers on counter

With one of Reebok's most iconic designs reaching its 40th anniversary, the iconic brand was bound to pull out all the stops to celebrate. Along with Japanese streetwear label WACKO MARIA, Reebok is adding a unique twist to one of its timeless silhouettes. While this collaboration marks the first between the two brands, the result would appear like a decades-long partnership. Both brands tap into this collaborative design's current animal print trend and modernize classic shoes. With two designs expected in this first collection, the collaboration between WACKO MARIA and Reebok has all the makings of a bold and statement future. 
Reebok x WACKO MARIA Club C 85

 

Read more
Why you should swap hiking boots for trail runners on your next adventure
Say goodbye to your hiking boots. Here's a better option
Man running on a trail with mountains in the background

For decades, hiking boots have been the go-to shoe for every kind of trail, but modern hikers are beginning to change that. If you've ever worn heavy leather hiking boots on a trip before, you're probably familiar with the blisters, sweaty feet, and sore legs that often come with the journey. While getting out in nature was always the best part of my week, I swapped my heavy hiking boots for some lightweight trail runners last year, and it was the best decision I ever made. Here's why.
Why you should ditch your hiking boots for trail runners

Trail running shoes are a middle ground between sneakers and hiking boots. They're sturdy, but still lightweight enough to reduce strain on your legs as you hike. Most hiking boots have stiff soles, but trail runners will allow you to navigate uneven terrain easily due to the flexible soles. These are great for long-distance hikes, especially where speed and efficiency matter. I also love the fact that trail runners have quick-drying and water-resistant mesh, which allows sweat to evaporate easily for a more comfortable journey (and less stinky shoes!)

Read more
Salomon releases new robust sneaker for the ultimate adventurer
Salomon releases new sneaker
salomon sneakers on park bench

While many of Salomon's recent releases and collaborations have focused on delivering stylish performance footwear, the latest release is all about technical upgrades. Although still donning a sleek and moody look, the new sneaker has a series of upgrades to improve user experience. As part of Salomon's ACS Pro Gore-Tex lineup, the latest release is part of its push to modernize its most rugged designs. The new sneaker is perfect for harsh winter conditions, allowing users to explore rough terrain with maximum protection and support. While made for the trails, the latest sneaker also dons a sleek, earthy look that'll pair perfectly with a street-style-inspired outfit. 
Salomon ACS PRO GORE-TEX "Roasted Clay/Black"

 

Read more