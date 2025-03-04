Dior’s latest sneaker is bigger and better than ever

Like most fashion houses as of late, Dior is taking another look at their footwear lineup. While the house has always delivered premium designs that uphold the history and heritage of the name, its recent releases allude to a renovation of its look. In their newest release, Dior is taking on another chunky sneaker that speaks to the quality and craftsmanship that has made the house a standard in designer goods. While the sneaker is far from the sleek and opulent silhouette you would expect from Dior, it contains all of the premium details and construction that come with the name. With a nod to the recent chunky ‘dad’ shoe trend, the most recent Dior sneaker is a statement sneaker that turns a trail sneaker into the latest trendy designer shoe.

Dior’s B35 NXXT is larger than life

In their newest release, B35 NXXT, Dior takes on the classic trail shoe and gives it a designer twist. This sneaker is a unique design with a woven upper adorned with Dior’s Cannage motif and an openwork outsole. Available in various earthy and neutral colorways, like beige and black, the sneaker has an architecturally inspired design that provides a genuine statement moment. Adding weight to the look is the sneaker’s two-layer technical mesh construction, which also helps to add some spring to your step. While this sneaker isn’t Dior’s first chunky design, the over-the-top volume and construction are a factor you can’t miss. Available via the Dior website for $1,300, this sneaker is another example of fashion houses taking on the trails with style.

Buy Now