 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dickies and Jameson teamed up for a capsule collection hardy enough for work, but stylish enough for happy hour

Jameson and Dickies come together to celebrate craftsmanship

Mark D. McKee
By
Jameson Irish Whiskey and Dickies Collaboration team standing in front of barrels
Courtesy of Jameson and Dickies

Workwear brands are known for creating some of the toughest garments on the market, able to withstand the harshest environments and take a beating. Among those workwear brands is the iconic 101-year-old pioneer brand, Dickies. Built on grit and pride, their high-quality products embody the American worker and have done so for the last century. Now they look to celebrate that American working spirit with a collaboration with Jameson Whiskey in their new limited edition collection, Crafted Together.

The collection’s launch took place in two pop-up retail locations in New York and London. Travis Bennet, an actor best known for his roles in Workaholics and History of the World Part II, was on hand to check out the new collection. (Shoppers — all of whom were over 21 — were also treated to bespoke cocktails featuring Jameson’s world-famous whiskies.) The line is now available through Dickies’ website.

Travis Bennet at Dickies x Jameson Collaboration Event 4
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Crafted Together celebrates craftsmanship

Why Jameson and Dickies? Workwear and a good drink go hand in hand. The image of an American worker pulling up a stool and knocking a few back after a long day is iconic for a reason.

Related

A century ago, Dickies was a small Texas company making bib overalls, and now that they are the number one workwear brand in the world, they still haven’t lost the focus on craftsmanship. Jameson has a similar story. Since the original Jameson dropped in the 18th Century, the company has become one of the stalwarts of spirits. With their wide array of flavors and tastes, this whiskey brand genuinely has something for everyone.

Recommended Videos

“Quality craftsmanship is a longstanding pillar of our Dickies business and deeply rooted in our workmanship community,” says Dickies Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Crockett. “Dickies and Jameson teaming up feels like a natural partnership due to both brand identities and our shared DNA. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jameson to commemorate our brand stories and, most importantly, celebrate our loyal customers.”

Global Marketing Director for Jameson, Brendan Buckley, echos the statement and speaks about the shared DNA of craft and kinship being the focus of the collaboration. “Jameson Irish Whiskey was founded in 1780 when workwear was the uniform of the working community, often seen in the local pub after a hard day’s work,” he says. “Meanwhile, Dickies began its life in 1922 as a quality and respected workwear brand. Craft and kinship underpin both brands, and we are delighted to bring that shared ethos to life through the Jameson and Dickies ‘Crafted Together’ collection.”

Jameson Whiskey Barrel Cooperage
Courtesy of Jameson and Dickies

What’s in the Crafted Together collection?

Crafted Together’s capsule clothing collection includes workwear-inspired garments like jackets, overalls, caps, and more — including the iconic Dickies Eisenhower Jacket. Select tees and hoodies feature a new bespoke graphic, designed to pay homage to Jameson’s original Barrelman icon (which dates back to the 1700s). The whiskey brand’s influence can be found in other ways throughout the collection — Jameson’s signature colors, triple stitching on products (a nod to the fact that Jameson Whiskey is triple-distilled), and hardware inspired by copper whiskey stills. You can even find hidden flask pockets in some of the items.

Products range from $20 to $80, making the collection as affordable as it is stylish.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark D. McKee
Mark D. McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Why guys should wear Speedos (from form to function)
Why you should rock this unfairly maligned piece of swimwear
Man getting out of pool

The warm weather is here, and summer is almost in full swing. Along with the sun beating down on you and the hot weather comes the inevitable trip to the beach or pool to take a cool dip and find a little reprieve from the sweltering heat. Of course, there are dozens of options for you to choose from now that beach season is upon us, but there is one that you should consider — the Speedo.

I know what you're thinking; Speedos are tiny, intimidating, and leave very little to the imagination. But here are some reasons that you should rethink wearing one of these fantastic suits. After all, you work really hard in the gym all winter -- show it off.
They're flattering
What is the point of working on yourself and taking care of your body if you can't show it off? Well, besides the obvious health benefits, we mean. But if you've been putting in the work to not only feel good but to look good too, why cover up all that effort? You may be thinking that you have to sport a rock-hard six-pack to pull off a Speedo, but in reality, Speedos flatter almost all body types. Why? In most cases, they're less constricting than tighter swim trunks or shorts, so they don't pinch the skin or create a "muffin top" look. Yes, you're technically exposing more skin, but that doesn't necessarily mean you're exposing more flaws; a Speedo could help de-accentuate spots you consider to be problem areas! 
They're stylish
Being a stylish man involves making a statement, and a Speedo does just that. They often come in fun patterns and bold colors, bringing a dash of fashion to any poolside outfit. Plus, they're always going to look trendier than board shorts or more traditional swim trunks simply because of their crisp and snug silhouette, making them perfect for the beach or the pool. 
They're edgy
Speaking of making a statement, there's no better way to stand out on a crowded beach than by wearing a Speedo. The confidence it takes to slip into these skimpy briefs speaks volumes about the person wearing them. It says you're self-assured. It tells people you're secure, sexy, and playful. Sure, all eyes will probably be on you, but in a good way. So don't forget to include Speedos on your beach gear list.

Read more
A guide for choosing the best glasses frames for men
Find the most stylish glasses frames for men depending on what face shape he has
Rows of eyeglasses.

While shopping for glasses frames for men, have you ever come across a great pair of eyeglasses you instantly fell in love with the minute they met your eyes, before you’ve even had the chance to put frame to face? You’ve seen a certain style on someone, like the always impeccably well-put-together Stanley Tucci, and you’re set on replicating his eyewear game in those Oliver Peoples. But after actually trying them on and taking a proper look in the mirror, your heart sinks. You have to admit to yourself you do not look nearly as good as Tucci. Something about these beautiful, fashion-forward sunglasses feels off. But why?

The truth about choosing the best glasses for your face -- and ultimately how much they flatter you -- lies in a few factors, but primarily it’s down to the shape of your face and how your frame of choice complements your proportions. It's a little more in-depth of a process and might require trying on quite a few pairs. That's why you need this guide for the perfect glasses frames for men to find your face's perfect match.

Read more
Step up your shoe game with the best Oxford shoes for men
The best Oxford shoes for men to lace up in
Oxford dress shoes and a belt

"Oxfords, not brogues." Thanks to The Kingsman, we now know that if you want to look your best at all times, you should always pick up a pair of Oxford dress shoes.

What makes these classics of menswear unique is the closed lacing system. Where derby shoes feature an open lacing system and the flaps can be pulled wider from the vamp (top of the shoes), Oxfords have theirs sewn to the vamp and come to a V at the bottom. The best Oxford shoes for men are a combination of comfort and quality, a mixture that is often hard to come by. But we have put together a carefully curated list for you to choose from, ensuring you always look just as good as the best Kingsman.

Read more