The best Lululemon men’s fashion offers in the ‘We Made Too Much’ program

Men, here’s something that might shock you: Lululemon makes menswear as well as the leggings you’ve seen everywhere. What won’t surprise you? They made too much of it. While they also over-made womenswear, we think you’ll be the most likely to pick up some great finds from Lululemon’s We Made Too Much event as, frankly speaking, not enough men are aware that they can venture into the store for themselves. To wade through the special offers yourself, tap the button below. Still not sure? Keep reading below to get an overview and glimpse of things you’ll find and some great specials that you wouldn’t want to miss. We’re especially looking at running shorts, hoodies, and other outerwear, as those are among the best offers we’re finding, but you can find underwear, pants, and more. Also, Canadians, get in here and find ‘Team Canada’ wear for national pride, there’s a lot of it in the store right now.

Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7-inch — From $39, was $68

A man wearing Lululemon's Pace Breaker Linerless shorts.
One of the first essentials you can consider are linerless athletic shorts. By linerless they mean that they don’t have that inner webbing that some shorts have, meaning you can bring your own underwear and use these shorts comfortably still, or even go commando if you so dare choose. The shorts are lightly wicked, quick-drying, and feature a soft waistband and a low-bounce zippable pocket. These shorts come in 8 solid colors, including a daring pink and bold dark purple, so you can get your pick. They’re essentially the style of shorts I’m always looking to pick to live through the Florida summer.

Pace Breaker Lined Short 7-inch — From $49, was $78

A man wearing the Pace Breaker Lined shorts from Lululemon.
These shorts are, in many ways, practically identical to those above. However, they do have two striking differences. The first is what counts, what’s on the inside: A liner. This is a sort of underwear replacement. If, like me, you only have long-legged boxers you’ll know that they run the risk of going below the pant line and showing. Outside of preventing this issue, it also allows you to get the comfort of an underwear feel while not having to wear a second item below the belt. These shorts also differ by what’s on the outside, in that they have 3 bold color designs (and a solid cyan) to choose from. The ‘Pixel Diffuse Multi’ (shown above) has a cool retro look to it, but if you tap the button below you can find a design that resembles stone and another that looks like the sunset — perfect for your evening jog.

Fast and Free Lined Short 6-inch — From $39, was $88

A close up of Lululemon's men's Fast and Free Lined running shorts.
The last great choice of running shorts, these work out because they’re small, have a very wide variety of sizes in stock across their 7 color choices, have a high-quality liner, and include a special pocket designed for your phone.  It’s worth noting that they run a bit on the small side and won’t have that loose feel other running shorts might produce. If you do like that thighter feel, however, they are perfect for both a short run or a longer session.

Soft Knit Overshirt — From $69, was $128

A man wearing a Lululemon Soft Knit Overshirt fit for a modern day lumberjack.
They should have called it ‘The Lumberjack’ as these overshirts give that delightful outdoorsman feel. At the same time, it doesn’t have to be so tough and you don’t have to know how to chop a tree down to wear Lululemon’s soft knit. These shirts are designed for casual wearing and feature four-way stretching flannel-knit fabric for a bendable, relaxed fit. We’re highlighting the traditional Pomegranate coloration above, but there are two other color variations to choose from, including a green that might make the you tree that makes the forest not seen.

Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater — $69, was $128

Lululemon's Textured Knit Crewneck Sweater for men has a delightful texture that screams high quality.
From a distance, this looks like an ordinary sweater for men. But, for those close to you the premium textured knit comes out to show something that looks tailor-made. You can imagine cool nights next to the fireplace, drinking homemade Winter Sangria, and having a loved one curled up into this sweater’s soft embrace. Unfortunately, the store’s main image for the sweater is zoomed too far out, so it’s one of those deep cuts the casual browsers totally missed. Tap the button below to check out the sweater in both its blue and pink variations, as well as take a look at the zoomed-in shots of what makes this item worthy of a second look.

Steady State Hoodie — $89, was $128

A man wears the popular light green Lululemon men's Steady State Hoodie.
I was deceived by this hoodie’s name, forgetting momentarily that “Steady State” is a line of Lululemon products. Instead, I saw this as a “State Hoodie” style and, honestly speaking, that’s a huge part of the glory of this find. Reminiscent of the style of hoodie that has phrases like “Michigan State” and a collegiate logo on it, this upgraded hoodie let’s you wear a classic style years after you’ve left campus, and in premium cotton-blend fleece fabric to boot. Get this popular green color, which (at the time of this writing) still has all sizes available, or check out one of the three other colors by tapping the button below. Just don’t let your significant other wear it or you may never get it back.

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie (Graphic?) — $89, was $128

There are no image graphics on the Lululemon men's City Sweat Pullover Hoodie Graphic.
Someone forgot the customer in the naming department! While designers might consider anything, even a faintly visible logo, as a “graphic” that’s certainly not what shoppers are thinking of when they think of graphic tees. Inevitably, those that love graphic tees were disappointed by this hoodie and those that don’t like them skipped right over it. What we’re left with is one of the greatest finds of Lululemon’s ‘We Made Too Much’ men’s deals — a premium hoodie made of Stretch French Terry Fabric with additional Lyrcra fiber, all at an approachable price.

StretchSeal Down-Filled Parka — $369, was $498

Lululemon's men's StretchSeal Down-filled Parka being worn.
Winter is coming and this could be the find that will get you through it. While many of last winter’s coats for men will get you through a casual snow, sometimes you need something more intense. This 600-fill-power goose down-filled jacket gives you the protection of the best puffer jackets for men without that bubble wrap look that so many want to shy away from. This Parka has a hood that wraps around your head and neck and is designed to not be so lengthy so you can still reach your pant’s pocket.

