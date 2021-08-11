Best Back-to-School Clothing Sales and Deals for 2021

The back-to-school clothing sales have begun and that means now is a great time to treat yourself to some new clothes from some of the biggest brands. The back-to-school clothes sales includes all kinds of products from major names like Adidas, Converse, Crocs, Levi’s, Nike and a whole bunch more. If you’re keen to revamp your wardrobe ready before you head to class this fall, the back-to-school clothing sales are sure to help you achieve those goals. We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the back-to-school clothes sales so you can enjoy shopping in a more convenient manner. Don’t forget to check out the best places to buy men’s clothes online for more information about certain brands.

Best Back-to-School Clothing Sales 2021

Adidas — Enjoy a special 20% discount as a U.S. college or university student, plus get free shipping on all orders.

— Enjoy a special 20% discount as a U.S. college or university student, plus get free shipping on all orders. Amazon — Sign up for 6 free months of Amazon Prime then pay only $6.49 per month after that.

— Sign up for 6 free months of Amazon Prime then pay only $6.49 per month after that. Best Buy — Save $160 on select Beats Studio wireless headphones or up to $50 on select Samsung smartwatches.

— Save $160 on select Beats Studio wireless headphones or up to $50 on select Samsung smartwatches. Champion — Get 10% off when you’re an actively enrolled student.

— Get 10% off when you’re an actively enrolled student. Converse — Get 15% off all orders when you sign up as part of the back-to-school clothes sale.

— Get 15% off all orders when you sign up as part of the back-to-school clothes sale. Crocs — Students get 25% off all orders they make on the Crocs website.

— Students get 25% off all orders they make on the Crocs website. JCPenney — Extensive discounts on clothing for children, teenagers, and young adults, as well as sales on lunch boxes, backpacks, and water bottles.

— Extensive discounts on clothing for children, teenagers, and young adults, as well as sales on lunch boxes, backpacks, and water bottles. J. Crew — 15% off for all college and university students.

— 15% off for all college and university students. Kohl’s — Rewards members get an extra 20% off on back-to-school clothes and shoes with the promo code BTS20 for its back-to-school clothes sale.

— Rewards members get an extra 20% off on back-to-school clothes and shoes with the promo code for its back-to-school clothes sale. Levi’s — All college and university students get 25% off all orders.

— All college and university students get 25% off all orders. Macy’s — Get up to 50% off on back-to-school gear when you use the promo code BTS, with an additional 20% off through August 8.

— Get up to 50% off on back-to-school gear when you use the promo code BTS, with an additional 20% off through August 8. Nike — Up to 50% off styles through August 7 with the Nike student discount offering 10% off when you verify your student status with SheerID.

— Up to 50% off styles through August 7 with the Nike student discount offering 10% off when you verify your student status with SheerID. Nordstrom — Anniversary Sale until August 8 offers discount on various clothing and accessories forming part of its back-to-school clothing sales.

— Anniversary Sale until August 8 offers discount on various clothing and accessories forming part of its back-to-school clothing sales. Puma — 10% off for all U.S. college and university students for its back-to-school clothes sales.

— 10% off for all U.S. college and university students for its back-to-school clothes sales. Reebok — 30% off for all college students aged 16 or older.

— 30% off for all college students aged 16 or older. Target — Discounts on school supplies, backpacks, lunch bags, water bottles, and clothing.

— Discounts on school supplies, backpacks, lunch bags, water bottles, and clothing. The North Face — 10% off all orders for U.S. college and university students.

— 10% off all orders for U.S. college and university students. Under Armor — Register online for an extra 20% off all purchases.

— Register online for an extra 20% off all purchases. Walmart — Discounts on school supplies as well as fashion and clothing as part of its back-to-school clothing sales.

What other back-to-school sales are happening now?

The back-to-school clothing sales aren’t the only sales events going on right now. There are also plenty of big electronics sales going on right now. If you’ve had your fill of the back-to-school clothes sales, read on while we guide you through all the best electronics sales, too.

Best Back-to-School Electronics Sales 2021

Apple — Get complimentary AirPods, 20% off all AppleCare+ as well as discounts on select Mac and iPad models until September 27.

— Get complimentary AirPods, 20% off all AppleCare+ as well as discounts on select Mac and iPad models until September 27. B&H Photo — Save up to 30% when you join the B&H EDU Advantage program for free.

— Save up to 30% when you join the B&H EDU Advantage program for free. Best Buy — Get up to $400 off select Windows laptops as well as $160 off select Beats Studio3 headphones.

— Get up to $400 off select Windows laptops as well as $160 off select Beats Studio3 headphones. Dell — Get up to $330 on laptops, monitors, and desktops.

— Get up to $330 on laptops, monitors, and desktops. HP — Register your student email address to get up to 58% off select products as well as enjoy free shipping and an extra 5% off when you use the code HP21BTS5 .

— Register your student email address to get up to 58% off select products as well as enjoy free shipping and an extra 5% off when you use the code . Lenovo — Shop exclusive weekly deals and benefit from special financing options.

— Shop exclusive weekly deals and benefit from special financing options. Microsoft — Get up to $800 off on Surface laptops and up to $400 on PCs on the Microsoft Education Store.

— Get up to $800 off on Surface laptops and up to $400 on PCs on the Microsoft Education Store. Newegg — Save up to 35% on Chromebooks, laptops, and monitors.

— Save up to 35% on Chromebooks, laptops, and monitors. Samsung — Save up to 15% on smartphones, tablets, and laptops through Sunday October 3 with free Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds with a purchase of the Galaxy Tab S7+ or Galaxy Book tablets.

— Save up to 15% on smartphones, tablets, and laptops through Sunday October 3 with free Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds with a purchase of the Galaxy Tab S7+ or Galaxy Book tablets. Staples — Buy school supplies from as low as 50 cents.

— Buy school supplies from as low as 50 cents. Verizon — Get discounts on phones, headphones, and more.

— Get discounts on phones, headphones, and more. Walmart — Alongside the back-to-school clothing sales, there are discounts on technology starting from just $15.

Best Back-to-School Home & Bedding Sales 2021

Still keen to treat yourself? Plenty of retailers also have cut-price home and bedding items alongside the other back-to-school clothing sales going on. Let’s guide you through the best sales that co-exist happily amongst the back to school clothes sales.

Bed Bath and Beyond — Get 20% off all purchases when you sign up for the College Savings Pass with free shipping for orders over $39 as part of the back-to-school clothing sales.

— Get 20% off all purchases when you sign up for the College Savings Pass with free shipping for orders over $39 as part of the back-to-school clothing sales. Blue Apron — Save $100 on your first five boxes for new and returning customers.

— Save $100 on your first five boxes for new and returning customers. Brooklyn Bedding — Get 25% off and free shipping for all universities or colleges based in the U.S.

— Get 25% off and free shipping for all universities or colleges based in the U.S. Home Chef — Save 55% on your first meal kit order.

— Save 55% on your first meal kit order. Nectar Mattress — Save on mattress and receive free accessories including a mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows.

— Save on mattress and receive free accessories including a mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows. Overstock — Get up to 25% off on furniture, rugs, home décor, and other items.

— Get up to 25% off on furniture, rugs, home décor, and other items. Target — The back-to-school clothes sale includes items from $4 as well as school supplies and select backpacks and lunch boxes.

— The back-to-school clothes sale includes items from $4 as well as school supplies and select backpacks and lunch boxes. Tempur-Pedic — Save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud mattress with a $300 instant gift with mattress set purchase.

— Save 30% on the Tempur-Cloud mattress with a $300 instant gift with mattress set purchase. Walmart — Save on school supplies, clothing, technology, as well as bedding and home furniture as part of its back-to-school clothes sales.

Editors' Recommendations