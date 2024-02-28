 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

G-Shock sale: Get up to 40% off more than 30 models today

Jen Allen
By
G_SHOCK Online Ceramics collaboration
G-SHOCK

If you’re looking for awesome watch deals, check out the huge G-Shock sale going on at Jomashop right now. There are G-Shock watches from just $63 with huge discounts of up to 40% meaning you can save big on some great timepieces. If you’re keen to check out the full sale for yourself, hit the button below to see what’s around. However, if you want a little guidance along the way, keep reading as we’re here to highlight some sweet-looking G-Shock watches in the sale.

What to shop for in the G-Shock watch sale

Some of the best watches around for men who want something fairly robust but inexpensive, G-Shock is one to check out for an everyday watch. We’re keen on the for $112 reduced from $170. It has a black carbon and bio-based resin case with a black cloth band. The black dial has luminous black hands and index while there are numeral hour markers and minute markers around the outer rim. There are also luminescent hands while there’s a full auto-calendar up until 2099. It looks great while being water resistant to 200m.

Recommended Videos

Another one of the best Casio watches is the . It usually costs $99 but it’s down to $69 for a limited time. It has a black resin case with a black resin bracelet. The digital dial displays hours, minutes, seconds, am/pm, along with the day of the week and date. It’s made from scratch-resistant mineral crystal while being water resistant up to 200m so it’s made to last. Its military watch style is perfect for more rugged lifestyles.

Related

For a more eye-catching G-Shock watch, check out the which is down to $74 from $120. It has a transparent resin case and strap with a fixed black resin bezel and a transparent resin ring. Its silver dial includes luminous black hands and index hour markers, while there are minute markers around the outer rim. Like the others, it’s water resistant to 200m while it also has a full calendar, chronograph world time, alarm, month, date, day, and everything else you could want to see.

We’ve only highlighted a few of what the G-Shock sale at Jomashop has to offer right now. We all have different styles and tastes so it’s a good idea to go straight to the site now and see the full wealth of the sale for yourself. There’s sure to be something to lure you in while the prices are so low.

Editors' Recommendations

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
Theory sweaters, pants, and more, are up to 40% off today
theory deals bloomingdales february 2024 and uniqlo collaboration

Your new and fashionable spring wardrobe is just a few clicks away. If you are on the hunt for contemporary, stylish and high-quality clothing, look no further than Theory. Right now, you can get up to 40% off select apparel from the brand at Bloomingdales.

Shop t-shirts, cashmere sweaters, pants, jackets and button-down shirts that are all available in classic, muted and curated colors. No matter what you buy during the sale, you will be adding capsule pieces to your wardrobe that you will continue to wear on repeat. Click the button below to start shopping.

Read more
This Patagonia shearling fleece jacket is 40% off right now
patagonia shearling fleece jacket deal february 2024 on a model

Right now, you can save 40% off Patagonia's Shearling Fleece Jacket when you buy directly from the manufacturer. Normally priced at $179, it’s down to $107 for a limited time so you save $72 off the regular price. From one of the best outdoor clothing brands, the jacket is perfect if you want to look stylish while keeping warm during the colder days. If you want to know more, keep reading or simply tap the button below if you’ve decided to buy it.

Why you should buy the Patagonia Shearling Fleece Jacket
Available in three different colors with currently most sizes in stock, the Patagonia Shearling Fleece Jacket is great for your outdoor walks. It’s ultrasoft while being very practical and stylish. Made of 100% recycled polyester micro-pile fleece, the jacket has been made in a Fair Trade Certified factory so you can be confident you’re buying ethically.

Read more
Banana Republic sale: 40% off select jackets, shirts, and more
banana republic deals february 2024 man wearing an outfit from

If there is one brand that continues to remain stylish and sought-after, it is Banana Republic. They offer classically curated apparel that truly never goes out of style. Luckily for you, they are now having a huge sale on everything from sweaters and jackets to shirts, boots and belts.

You can get up to 40% off all of these wardrobe essentials that are all made from high-quality materials that will stand the test of time. No matter what you are shopping for, you will find an item or two from Banana Republic that you will want to add to your cart. Start shopping as soon as you can because we don't know how long this sale is going to last.

Read more