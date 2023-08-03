 Skip to main content
Don’t miss this huge sale on Balenciaga shoes and clothes

Saks Fifth Avenue has a huge sale taking place on Balenciaga clothing, shoes, and accessories right now. Balenciaga is a premium designer brand with pricing that doesn’t generally fit most budgets, but the price drops you can find at Saks right now are pretty impressive. There are discounts available on items ranging from shoes to slippers and from shirts to hoodies. We find Balenciaga to be one of the best sneaker brands, but you’ll find clothing for any occasion discounted in this sale.

Why You Should Shop the Balenciaga Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue

With Balenciaga being one of the more premium brand names in men’s fashion, this is a great opportunity to land some major savings. There are all sorts of shoes available, which is good if you’ve been reading up on the best men’s shoes for every occasion and every style. The Balenciaga Strike 20mm boots are , and they would regular set you back $1,300. A popular all-around shoe is the Balenciaga Adidas Stan Smith sneaker, and while it would regularly costs $800, it’s as part of this sale.

But shoes are just the beginning of what you’ll find in this sale, as just about every kind of Balenciaga clothing has some savings to offer at Saks Fifth Avenue today. Balenciaga double waistband jeans are from $1,250, and you can pair them with the Sporty B Cosy Hoodie, which is from $1,750. The patched t-shirt oversized hoodie is another good hoodie to consider, and it’s from its regular price of $1,550. Scarves, t-shirts, backpacks and other accessories are also discounted, with items like the Balenciaga jogging pants right now.

Whatever you may be looking to add to your wardrobe, Balenciaga likely makes it. And while it’s a premium designer brand whose prices don’t often line up with many budgets, right now at Saks Fifth Avenue you’re likely to find something that’s priced well and looks good. Click over to Saks now to shop this sale, as there’s no telling when these Balenciaga products will see their prices returned to normal.

