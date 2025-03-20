 Skip to main content
ASICS, Nanushka announces crafty debut sneaker collection

Although Nanushka is no stranger to footwear, their latest release marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Budapest-based label. Along with the Japanese-based athletic company ASICS, the designer brand is releasing its first sneaker. Marking the first sneaker and collaboration, the newest design from the pair brings along Nanushka’s creative and crafty style to one of ASICS’ beloved silhouettes. Far from the typical design you would expect from ASICS, the collaborative shoe is a wonderful mix of intricate details and performance footwear. While the sneaker remains true to ASICS’ mission to provide technical and practical shoes for all physical activities, Nanushka proves you can add flair and personality. 

Nanushka and ASICS’ GEL-KINETIC

hand holding silver and black asics sneaker
Donning a subdued palette, the newest sneaker from Nanushka and ASICS includes two colorways: Tan with black and silver accents and a black and white version. Using ASICS’ Gel-Kinetic as a silhouette, this reimagined sneaker now comes with a neoprene liner sock that dons a Nanushka branded tongue. The most significant change is the addition of a hand-embroidered cross stitch placed over the ASICS logo on the shoe’s lateral sides. This crafty edition significantly modifies the shoe to Nanushka’s cozy and creative aesthetic. While the unique sneaker is reason enough to entice loyal fans, this collaboration marks the beginning of a bigger purpose. As part of ASICS’ mental health awareness initiative, this partnership supports Mind Over Mountains, a charity devoted to promoting mental health via nature. Those looking to add a meaningful and artistic new sneaker to their collection can find this pair on Nanushka’s web store on March 25. Pairs will also be sold at Nanushka’s London and New York flagship stores and Dover Street Market location in London.

