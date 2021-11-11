What is Disney+ Day and When is it This Year?

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With so many Black Friday deals floating around, earlier than ever this year, lots of great promotions, and, of course, the holidays coming, it’s probably no surprise that Disney is joining the fun! This year, they’re kicking things off Black Friday-style with an event called Disney+ Day! It is both a celebration of the streaming service’s success and the holiday shopping spirit, but just what is it, exactly? More importantly, when is Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day is on Friday, November 12, and it will feature a host of events, including a great deal for new and returning subscribers. According to Disney, “Disney+ subscribers, and fans will enjoy exclusive offers, surprise moments, exclusive entertainment, content premieres from all of the service’s marquee brands, and much more.” We’ll be getting new releases and exclusive content from properties like Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. But also, up until Sunday, November 14, new and returning subscribers can sign up for a Disney+ subscription for just $2, for the first month. You won’t have long to claim that deal, so hurry!

What’s New for Streaming on Disney+ Day?

Yes, the $2 deal for the first month is awesome — take advantage while you can — but it’s not the only thing happening as part of the Disney+ Day celebrations. New and exclusive content will also be made available to existing subscribers, so everyone can partake!

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is a big addition, coming as part of Disney+ Day, but we’re also getting Jungle Cruise, a Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special, and a brand new Home Alone movie, called Home Sweet Home Alone. Here are some of the other specials dropping on November 12th:

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Jungle Cruise

Home Sweet Home Alone

Enchanted

Spin

Olaf Presents

Ciao Alberto

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Season 2

Fancy Nancy – Season 3

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

The Simpson in Plasaversary

Entrelazados

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Another cool thing to note is that Shang-Chi The Legend of the Ten Rings, among other select Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies, will be available in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio. You’ll be able to watch them in a larger format.

Are There More Disney+ Day Deals Happening?

Besides the $2 deal, for your first month, a few other deals and discounts are happening to coincide with Disney+ Day. Disney+ subscribers visiting a Disney theme park, for example, will be allowed to venture inside 30 minutes before the park officially opens to everyone else.

From November 12 to November 14, ShopDisney, the official Disney store, is offering free shipping for all purchases. It will also be launching new and exclusive products for the event.

There will be several Disney e-books available for under $1, as well.

Finally, there are additional offers through Disney Music Emporium, Disney Movie Insiders, and more. You can read about all of the offers at Disney’s blog here.

Editors' Recommendations