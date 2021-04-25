Watch Carabao Cup Final 2021: Man City vs Tottenham Live Stream

At 11.30 AM ET/8.30 AM PT, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, aka Man City vs. Tottenham, meet in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley. It’s set to be quite the match with the two sides both keen to lift the trophy at the end of the match. The big game is being broadcast through sports streaming service ESPN+ in the U.S.

The last time that Man City and Tottenham met was as part of the Premier League with Man City thrashing the London-based side 3-0 in February. With both reaching the final of the Carabao Cup though, there’s all to play for. Arguably, Man City has had a harder time qualifying, having met Manchester United in the semi-finals and Arsenal in the quarter-finals, compared to Tottenham’s semi-final pairing with Brentford, and its quarter-final tie with Stoke City, but at this stage, it doesn’t really matter, with both sides making it to the end of the tournament.

With a small crowd of 2,000 fans, each allowed at Wembley for the first time in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it should be an extra special event.

How to Watch Carabao Cup Final 2021 Online in the U.S.

As is the case with most soccer matches, there isn’t a free Carabao Cup Final live stream out there. You’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ instead if you want to watch the action unfold live in stunning Full HD.

To do so, you’ll need to hand over $6 for a one-month subscription to the service. There’s no ESPN+ free trial unfortunately but $6 is a great deal for access to the Carabao Cup Final along with access to thousands of events, archives, and exclusive originals. If you’re a sports fan, it’s well worth checking out.

Another option is to sign up for the Disney+ Bundle. That costs $14 per month but in exchange, you get full access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ so it’s a fantastic package for all the family. You can enjoy all your favorite sports like the MLB, NHL, MLS, PGA golf, tennis, and Top Rank Boxing, before switching over to family-friendly fare at Disney+ or opting to watch the latest hits on Hulu.

Whatever you decide, snap up ESPN+ now if you want to see the Carabao Cup Final unfold live today.

Editors' Recommendations