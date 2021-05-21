Bellator 259 Live Stream: Watch Cyborg vs Smith 2 FREE

Sometime after 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, reigning Bellator women’s featherweight title holder Cris Cyborg is facing off in a rematch against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259. Here, we’ll walk you through how to tune into Bellator 259 live stream, so you can watch the action unfold without paying a dime. Here’s how to watch Bellator 259 online.

Watch Free on Showtime

How to Watch the Bellator 259 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Bellator 259 isn’t a PPV event, meaning it’s possible to tap into a free Bellator 259 live stream without breaking the law. The way you do this is by signing up for a one-month Showtime free trial, and canceling before June 21. After seeing all the action Showtime provides though for just $10 per month, you may want to keep it.

Should this happen, you’ll be pleased to hear we have an offer for you: By signing up through The Manual your subscription will automatically renew at the discounted price of $5 per month for the first six months. Of course, decide you don’t want to keep it and cancel by June 21 and Bellator 258 won’t cost a thing.

Bellator 259 Fight Card

Prelims

Saad Awad vs. Nate Andrews

Grant Neal vs. Tyree Fortune

Sumiko Inaba vs. Kristina Katsikis

Aviv Gozali vs. Sean Felton

Davion Franklin vs. Tyler King

Leah McCourt vs. Janay Harding

Brett Johns vs. Danny Sabatello

Alfie Davis vs. Alexander Shabliy

Main Card

Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith

Darrion Caldwell vs. Leandro Higo

Austin Vanderford vs. Fabian Edwards

Jaleel Willis vs. Maycon Mendonca

Valerie Loureda vs. Hannah Guy

