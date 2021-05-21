Bellator 259 Live Stream: Watch Cyborg vs Smith 2 FREE

Sometime after 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, reigning Bellator women’s featherweight title holder Cris Cyborg is facing off in a rematch against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259. Here, we’ll walk you through how to tune into Bellator 259 live stream, so you can watch the action unfold without paying a dime. Here’s how to watch Bellator 259 online.
How to Watch the Bellator 259 Live Stream Online in the U.S.
Bellator 259 isn’t a PPV event, meaning it’s possible to tap into a free Bellator 259 live stream without breaking the law. The way you do this is by signing up for a one-month Showtime free trial, and canceling before June 21. After seeing all the action Showtime provides though for just $10 per month, you may want to keep it.
Should this happen, you’ll be pleased to hear we have an offer for you: By signing up through The Manual your subscription will automatically renew at the discounted price of $5 per month for the first six months. Of course, decide you don’t want to keep it and cancel by June 21 and Bellator 258 won’t cost a thing.
Bellator 259 Fight Card
Prelims
- Saad Awad vs. Nate Andrews
- Grant Neal vs. Tyree Fortune
- Sumiko Inaba vs. Kristina Katsikis
- Aviv Gozali vs. Sean Felton
- Davion Franklin vs. Tyler King
- Leah McCourt vs. Janay Harding
- Brett Johns vs. Danny Sabatello
- Alfie Davis vs. Alexander Shabliy
Main Card
- Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith
- Darrion Caldwell vs. Leandro Higo
- Austin Vanderford vs. Fabian Edwards
- Jaleel Willis vs. Maycon Mendonca
- Valerie Loureda vs. Hannah Guy
