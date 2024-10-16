 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Warner Bros. tried to lure Christopher Nolan back with an enormous check

The director is set up at Universal for his next film, which is slated to hit theaters in 2026.

By
John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in Tenet.
Warner Bros.

After a saga in which Christopher Nolan felt that his movie, Tenet, was mishandled by Warner Bros., the director parted ways with the studio. Nolan had worked with Warner Bros. for most of his professional career, but the studio’s decision to release many of its 2021 titles both in theaters and on HBO Max was profoundly upsetting to the director.

Since leaving Warner Bros., Nolan has set up shop at Universal Studios, which is where he directed Oppenheimer, earning the studio a Best Picture Oscar. Nolan has also set his next film up at Universal, but Variety is reporting that Warner Bros. made a concerted effort to get the director back. When he battled with the studio over Tenet, they agreed to release the movie theatrically if he agreed to forego certain fees that were part of his contract. Nolan agreed at the time, and Warner Bros. tried to lure him back by writing a seven-figure check with the money that he had foregone.

Recommended Videos

That gesture failed to do the trick, and Nolan set the movie up at the studio that had made Oppenheimer such a success. Nolan still lives in a relatively modest house in Hollywood and drives a 20-year-old Honda, and he seemed to be suggesting that money was not the reason he was upset with the studio. Although the gesture didn’t work, it speaks to the unique status that Nolan has achieved in Hollywood. He is a director who is also a name brand, and whose films almost always do well at the box office, even though they aren’t part of any sort of long-running franchise.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Check Out the First Three Minutes of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Before Friday’s Release
Tom Holland's Spider-Man tries to convince Doc Ock he doesn't know the villain.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man tries to convince Doc Ock he doesn't know the villain. Marvel/YouTube

“Hi? Do I know you?” a flummoxed Tom Holland asks soon-to-be just-as mixed-up Doc Ock at the beginning of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Read more
The Matrix 4 Trailer Is Unveiled During Warner Bros’ CinemaCon Reel
Keanu Reeves as Neo in a trailer screenshot.

Get your dark shades and leather trench coat ready for action. Over 20 years since it became a cultural touchstone, The Matrix is now back with an official title — The Matrix: Resurrections — and an exclusive trailer.

Though the hype is real, there’s been very little revealed about the film, leaving fans to argue for their particular narrative theory about The Matrix Revolutions for 18 years. Most of the cast and director Lana Wachowski to star Keanu Reeves is returning for the sequel. 

Read more
What are cigar beetles? Where do they come from and how do you prevent them?
Aging cuban tobacco leaves hanging from rafters.

There's only one thing in the world that loves tobacco more than we do: bugs. The Lasioderma Serricorne more commonly called the cigar beetle is a type of small insect that feeds on dried goods, mostly plants and leaves. The names cigar beetle, cigarette beetle, or tobacco beetle are actually misnomers. These bugs eat and infest a wide variety of dried goods, not just tobacco, including rice, wheat, cereals, dried fruits, herbs, flour, and some animal products.

If you're just getting started in the world of cigars, or if you've never encountered a cigar beetle story before, it can be pretty scary. The thought of an infestation of gross bugs tearing through your cigar collection unfettered is, well, let's say it gives even me the shivers. Pull up a chair, light a stogie, pour a drink -- if you haven't already -- and let's talk this over.
What are cigar beetles?

Read more