We don't know yet when the movie will be released or what it's about.

The Orphan franchise has not saturated the market with new installments, but Variety is reporting that a third chapter is now in the works. Isabelle Fuhrman, who plays Esther in the franchise, , is set to return for the new installment, which does not have a title or plot description yet. Orphan: First Kill detailed Esther’s origin, and First Kill’s director William Brant Bell will return for the third installment and is one of the best horror movies of recent year.

The franchise focuses on Leena Klammer, an older woman who has a unique disorder that makes her appear to be a young girl. The first film follows a married couple who are struggling to have children, and adopt Esther, believing her to be a child. When Esther’s plan to destroy their family goes awry, she has to improvise.

ORPHAN: FIRST KILL | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

After the franchise was dormant for more than a decade, Orphan: First Kill was released directly on Paramount+ and surprised many in how effective it turned out to be. The only real constant in the franchise’s cast is Fuhrman, and we also don’t know when this new installment will be set.

We also don’t know much more about when the movie will be released. Given the ongoing success of the franchise, though, it seems like Lionsgate would want to time the movie’s release for the Halloween season. It’s possible that the movie could be ready for next year’s season, and if not, 2026 seems like an obvious landing spot for it. We’ll have to wait to learn more about what the movie is actually about, though, and when it might be set.