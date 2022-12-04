 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

This is who homebuyers really are right now (and what they’re buying)

Who are home buyers and what are they looking for? A new report provides major, market-shifting insights

BethAnn Mayer
By

The last year has seen a major shake-up in the home-buying landscape. And, in some cases, people buying a house helped break demographic records, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors.

The average age of a first-time home buyer was 36 years old, a new record since NAR began tracking data.

a beautiful home at sunset

Other key findings on home-buyer demographics from the report, released Nov. 3, include:

  • The share of people buying a house for the first time was 26%, down from 34% last year and the lowest figure since NAR started tracking.
  • Though 61% of recent home buyers were married, 10% were not — that’s also a record.
  • The percentage of White/Caucasian (88%) and Hispanic/LatinX (8%) grew. The share of racial and ethnic groups buying homes declined (3% were Black/African American, 2% were Asian/Pacific Islander, and 3% checked off other). 

Where are home buyers buying? Distance and location mattered in the last year.

  • The median distance for a move for recent buyers was 50 miles, which is three times higher than the 15-mile median posted from 2018-21. It marks another all-time high.
  • The shares of homes purchased in small towns (29%) and rural areas (19%) also reached new heights.

What were home buyers looking for?

  • Most purchased a previously owned home (88%) rather than a new one (12%).
  • A detached single-family home was once again the top pick for recent buyers (79%)
  • 41% of recent buyers didn’t want to deal with renovations or issues with electricity or plumbing.
  • Price was a factor for people purchasing previously owned homes. 31% of these home buyers reported considering a better price.
  • Nearly half (49%) said the neighborhood quality was the most significant factor. Convenience to friends and family and overall affordability were considered by 37% of home buyers as the most important.
  • The average home purchased recently was a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,800-square-foot home built in 1986.

If you recently got new neighbors, don’t expect them to move anywhere anytime soon. Buyers reported they believed they’d live in their homes for a median period of 15 years. About one-third (28%) don’t plan on moving. 

Finally, per usual, most buyers (86%) and sellers (87%) enlisted a real estate agent to help them buy or sell their homes. The vast majority reported being very satisfied by their agent’s knowledge, honesty, and integrity. Nearly 90% of buyers (89%) and sellers (85%) raved that they’d recommend their agent to other people. NAR president Leslie Rouda Smith indicated that realtors provided a calming and assuring presence in an ever-changing market.

The report is based on nearly 4,900 responses to a 129-question survey sent to primary residence buyers. The full report looks at the following:

  • Characteristics of home buyers
  • Characteristics of purchased homes
  • The home search profession
  • Home buying and real estate professionals
  • Financing
  • The selling experience, including the use of real estate professionals
  • For sale by owner (FSBO) sellers

Affordability, race, and inventory were cited as reasons for the shifts in home buying.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
These are the best states to live in (or at least the most affordable)
tulsa oklahoma
This is what minimum wage should actually be (Hint: We’re being screwed over)
Crumpled money with Minimum wage text.
Should You Buy an Extended Warranty on Your Mattress?
New Beds for Sale at a Furniture Store
Major League Baseball Lockout: the Issues and Possibility of Resolution
The 1959 MLB World Series at the L.A. Coliseum.
All 23 Six Flags theme parks in the U.S., ranked
A view of the Riddler Revenge ride at Six Flags New England.
How many people can watch Disney Plus at once?
Close-up of a hand holding a remote navigating to Disney Plus on a TV .
The 10 best competitive cooking shows to watch before 2022 ends
The scene from the show American BBQ Showdown
Best podcasts: These are the insightful, engaging shows to listen to
How to smoke a cigar like you know what you’re doing
how to smoke a cigar
This is everything you need to get the best night’s sleep ever
The bedroom at a suite in the Partridge Inn hotel in Augusta, Georgia.
The 20 best Netflix movies to stream right now
Netflix logo on tv with red back lighting
How experts say we can fix the toxic work environments killing our mental health
workplaces can be toxic to our health stressed man at work
If the largest asteroid in the solar system hit Earth, this is what would happen
Earth as seen from outer space