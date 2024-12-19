‘Squid Game’ debuts a new Google-based game ahead of season 2

The second season of Netflix’s Squid Game, which was a massive phenomenon following its first season, is finally almost here. Now, ahead of the second season’s release on Dec. 26, Googling Squid Game will get you a fun way to pass a few minutes.

Netflix partnered with Google on the game, which will appear if you tap the brown envelope that appears on the bottom of the screen. The game is a replication of the “red light, green light” came from the show’s first season. By pressing the blue circles, you advance six players in pink suits while Young-Hee’s head is turned. Your players must stop before she turns around, and if they don’t one of them will be eliminated. Thankfully, they don’t get brutally shot down and left to lay there like they do on the show.

If any of your players make it over the finish line, you’ll get a little display of confetti. If they’re all eliminated, though, you’re out of luck (or you can try again).

The game is available worldwide and should work on both desktop and mobile browsers.

The second season of Squid Game has been eagerly anticipated since the show first premiered back in 2021 and became one of its biggest global phenomenons. The series, which is set in South Korea, follows poor contestants who play children’s games to compete for massive cash prizes. If they lose any of those games, they’ll die.

We’ve already gotten a trailer for the second season, which is set to premiere on Netflix in one of its best slots of the year, right after Christmas.