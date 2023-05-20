 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Sling TV just added these 6 new channels to its Freestream service

From reruns of classics to travel shows sure to make you jealous, these new channels have something for everyone

Joe Allen
By
Sling Freestream screen
Sling TV

Although the streaming era initially seemed like it was going to liberate us from the tyranny of a cable subscription, it hasn’t had that effect. Instead, we just pay monthly subscription fees for a wide array of services instead of just one thing. Sling TV offers another path, though, through its Freestream service. Sling TV itself offers a variety of different channel bundles that you can subscribe to, but Freestream is a service that is totally free, and it has well over 370 different channels to peruse.

Sling TV recently announced that it was adding more than 15 new channels to its Freestream offering, and now, it’s announcing that it’s added six additional channels on top of those. These new channels include one entirely devoted to The Dick Van Dyke Show, as well as another devoted to British TV and a travel channel. Following the addition of these new offerings, Sling TV now says that it offers more than 41,000 on-demand titles. You can learn more about each of the new channels below based on Sling TV’s descriptions:

  • Great American Adventures: Great American Media introduces Great American Adventures — its first channel to launch on a FAST platform. Great American Adventures includes scripted and unscripted content, featuring activities like Southern cooking and DIY, while celebrating Great American traditions every day and every season.
  • FilmRise British TV: Anglophiles, this channel is for you. Get obsessed with hit British series like medical mystery Doc Martin and crime drama Line of Duty.
  • The Dick Van Dyke Show: Binge the all-time classic American sitcom that made Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore household names.
  • Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction?: In this nonstop marathon of the classic anthology series, host Jonathan Frakes presents five incredible stories in each episode and challenges viewers to figure out which are “fact” and which are “fiction.”
  • FilmRise Family: Enjoy family movie time with epic adventures like George and the Dragon, hit series like Degrassi: The Next Generation, and other stories featuring pirates, knights, animal companions, and more.
  • NOST TV: The Nostalgia Network (NOST), formerly Classic Reruns TV, is a broadcast network featuring legendary entertainment content from the 1940s through the early 1980s.
Recommended Videos
Sling TV’s Freestream service is available without any payment or credit card required. The service is available through the Sling app, which you can download on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, as well as a wide array of other smart TVs. The good news about Freestream is that there’s a very low barrier to entry. If you don’t enjoy any of the offerings on the channel, you’re under no obligation to keep using it. Given the wide array of content that Sling TV channels boast, though, it seems like most people will be able to find something to enjoy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
SlingTV just made it easier to keep up with every March Madness game in real-time, anywhere you go
Sling TV debuts two new features that will make March Madness even better
how to watch march madness anywhere sports scores

 

For many people, spring means a vacation from school or work. It could signal the flowers are ready to bloom and the barbecue is about to exit the garage and settle in on the back porch. And for basketball fans, spring is the best time of the year! March and April are two of the busiest months to watch college basketball as the NCAA Tournament kicks off. May and June mean the NBA Playoffs will begin to determine the champion of the league.

Read more
The 10 best TV villains of the 21st century
Who are the best TV villains since the turn of the century?
best tv villains homelander

Rooting for a characters with a clear moral compass throughout a TV show is always a feel-good experience, and contemplating our own code of ethics while following antiheroes is equally satisfying. Still, an intricate plot can never truly advance in our favorite stories without a ruthless, clearly evil antagonist. The best TV villains are fleshed out with a backstory such that the audience can understand the villain's motivations, yet we still find them despicable to root for — and that we sometimes end up rooting for anyway. The villain will help guide the viewer through the episodes, pushing us to the edge of our seats until we simply can't wait any longer for their plans to be thwarted by the good guy or another oppositional force.

Some TV villains are murderous, while others are simply so unethical as to make our skin crawl. Villains can be abusive, both mentally and physically, and they can be compelling because they make us wonder what could possibly go so wrong as to cause someone to be so sick and twisted. TV wouldn't be the same without them, and they've helped to create the golden age of TV that took off in the early 21st century. These are the best TV villains since the year 2000 — and in some cases, even the best villains of all time.
10. Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery) — Ozark
Ozark: Darlene Snell Kills Kansas City Mob Boss Frank Cosgrove | Season 4A Ep. 6 "Sangre Sobre Todo"

Read more
Trailer for Apple TV+’s ‘Silo’ teases a dystopian thriller that looks amazing
'Silo' trailer teases Apple TV+'s latest post-apocalyptic drama
Apple TV+ Silo Episode 1 Photo of Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo

With such a large variety of streaming options for TV viewers in 2023, each service needs to find its niche to ensure its success against the competition. Apple TV+ wasn't always one of the first options fans looked to for new shows and movies, but that has certainly changed in the last few years. The main reason for this mostly has to do with Apple's newfound dedication to the mystery/thriller/science fiction genres. In a word? Suspense. Between workplace thrillers like Severance and historical fiction such as Shantaram, there's no shortage of options for people seeking something that will increase their blood pressure.

Apple announced their newest addition to this lineup of thrillers earlier this week with a press release for Silo. This dystopian fiction is based on novels by Hugh Howey that follow a group of survivors living under the planet in a silo. Nobody who lives underground knows details about the silo's purpose, its inception, or whether there is a world to come back to above the ground. Elements of family drama and science fiction will be involved in the plot points of the series. (This show also follows AppleTV+'s Extrapolations, a show that takes a look at a future affected by climate change — clearly, AppleTV+ is trying to tell us something about the future.)

Read more