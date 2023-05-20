From reruns of classics to travel shows sure to make you jealous, these new channels have something for everyone

Although the streaming era initially seemed like it was going to liberate us from the tyranny of a cable subscription, it hasn’t had that effect. Instead, we just pay monthly subscription fees for a wide array of services instead of just one thing. Sling TV offers another path, though, through its Freestream service. Sling TV itself offers a variety of different channel bundles that you can subscribe to, but Freestream is a service that is totally free, and it has well over 370 different channels to peruse.

Sling TV recently announced that it was adding more than 15 new channels to its Freestream offering, and now, it’s announcing that it’s added six additional channels on top of those. These new channels include one entirely devoted to The Dick Van Dyke Show, as well as another devoted to British TV and a travel channel. Following the addition of these new offerings, Sling TV now says that it offers more than 41,000 on-demand titles. You can learn more about each of the new channels below based on Sling TV’s descriptions:

Great American Adventures : Great American Media introduces Great American Adventures — its first channel to launch on a FAST platform. Great American Adventures includes scripted and unscripted content, featuring activities like Southern cooking and DIY, while celebrating Great American traditions every day and every season.

: Great American Media introduces Great American Adventures — its first channel to launch on a FAST platform. Great American Adventures includes scripted and unscripted content, featuring activities like Southern cooking and DIY, while celebrating Great American traditions every day and every season. FilmRise British TV : Anglophiles, this channel is for you. Get obsessed with hit British series like medical mystery Doc Martin and crime drama Line of Duty.

: Anglophiles, this channel is for you. Get obsessed with hit British series like medical mystery Doc Martin and crime drama Line of Duty. The Dick Van Dyke Show : Binge the all-time classic American sitcom that made Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore household names.

: Binge the all-time classic American sitcom that made Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore household names. Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction? : In this nonstop marathon of the classic anthology series, host Jonathan Frakes presents five incredible stories in each episode and challenges viewers to figure out which are “fact” and which are “fiction.”

: In this nonstop marathon of the classic anthology series, host Jonathan Frakes presents five incredible stories in each episode and challenges viewers to figure out which are “fact” and which are “fiction.” FilmRise Family : Enjoy family movie time with epic adventures like George and the Dragon, hit series like Degrassi: The Next Generation, and other stories featuring pirates, knights, animal companions, and more.

: Enjoy family movie time with epic adventures like George and the Dragon, hit series like Degrassi: The Next Generation, and other stories featuring pirates, knights, animal companions, and more. NOST TV: The Nostalgia Network (NOST), formerly Classic Reruns TV, is a broadcast network featuring legendary entertainment content from the 1940s through the early 1980s.

Sling TV’s Freestream service is available without any payment or credit card required. The service is available through the Sling app, which you can download on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, as well as a wide array of other smart TVs. The good news about Freestream is that there’s a very low barrier to entry. If you don’t enjoy any of the offerings on the channel, you’re under no obligation to keep using it. Given the wide array of content that Sling TV channels boast, though, it seems like most people will be able to find something to enjoy.

