The Marvel sequel is not currently on the release schedule.

The upheaval in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of late has made it almost impossible to know exactly what movies are still happening and which ones may now be dead. Are we still getting a new Blade? Depends on who you ask.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a major bright spot for Marvel when it was first released in 2021 in part because of its fight choreography, and in part thanks to a memorable performance from Tony Leung as the film’s tragic villain. Simu Liu, the film’s star, recently sat down with The Press Trust of India and confirmed that the movie is very much still happening.

“A lot of it is above my pay grade but it’s definitely happening. So, just very excited to kind of work on it and it’s going to be amazing. I really can’t say anything beyond that,” he said.

No updates about the movie were made as part of Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation, which had some wondering whether the movie was still happening. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the first installment, was brought back to direct the sequel, and reportedly stepped down from his role directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to focus on this film (that movie has since been scrapped altogether).

Other than the news that Cretton would return to direct, though, there haven’t been many updates on the film or when we might see it in theaters. While we know about some of Marvel’s most high-profile releases for the next few years, Shang-Chi may not be part of that lineup. If we do see the sequel, it may still be a ways away.