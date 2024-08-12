Tim Burton may have really gone for it on this one.

We live in an era when every property that was ever popular is getting a sequel or reboot. After almost 40 years of holding out, Beetlejuice is the latest example of this, with Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice set to hit theaters in September of 2024. As is the case with all sequels, it’s impossible to say whether everyone really got creative this time around, or whether they’re just cashing in on the good will of the previous.

Well, if Justin Theroux is to be believed, the movie didn’t exactly get a lot of studio notes. Theroux, who is an addition to the cast for this second installment, said that director Tim Burton was allowed to unleash everything in his imagination in an interview with Total Film.

“This movie takes some very big swings,” Theroux said, comparing the film to the scene in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory involving a psychedelic boat ride. “There’s the phantasmagoria and it feels slightly out of control and unhinged. It has that vibe to it,” he added.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice will open the Venice Film Festival before hitting theaters in early September, and Theroux said that the film does not feel like something that has been carefully audience tested. “It’s clear this movie was not made by taking polls from audiences, and studio notes, and executives going, ‘Well, what’s the most satisfying act three?’ This is 100 percent like someone opening the front of Tim Burton’s head, and letting it dump out onto the screen. It’s a fabulous ride for exactly that reason,” he said.

Michael Keaton, who is reprising his role as the titular character, said that he feels this movie has a stronger story than the first. “There’s things in here that I wasn’t ready for, that are beyond delightful,” Keaton said. “There’s more of a connection for the audience in terms of the other characters. […] Instead of saying, ‘I can’t wait until this thing shows up,’ or, ‘I just want this thing called Beetlejuice to go nuts.’”