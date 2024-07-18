 Skip to main content
Jenna Ortega’s ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ role becomes a little clearer in new trailer

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will feature Winona's Lydia looking to the titular character for help.

Almost 40 years after the original hit theaters, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to hit theaters in the fall of 2024. The movie is a sequel to Beetlejuice, one of the best comedies ever made. Now, the promotion for the sequel has been careful to tease out elements of the plot, although it’s clear that we’re going to get plenty of Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice in the film.

Now, in a new trailer, we’ve learned more about exactly what role Jenna Ortega’s Astrid serves in the plot. As the trailer reveals, Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz now has a daughter of her own, Astrid (Ortega), who is skeptical about all things paranormal. After Astrid is kidnapped and taken to the underworld, though, Lydia realizes that she needs Beetlejuice’s help to get her daughter back.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice | Official Trailer 2

The new trailer also gives us plenty of Beetlejuice, as well as looks at Justin Theroux, Catherine O’Hara, and Monica Bellucci, who all co-star in the film. O’Hara is returning from the first film, reprising her role as Delia Deetz, Lydia’s step-mother. Bellucci, meanwhile, will be playing Delores, Beetlejuice’s ex-wife.

Tim Burton is back in the directors’ chair, reuniting with Keaton, who he has worked with on a number of projects throughout their careers.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been in the works for decades, basically since the first film became a runaway success. Given the gap in time between the two movies, it seemed like the sequel may never come to pass. The project was officially shelved at the start of the pandemic, but after Jenna Ortega joined the cast things started to move quickly. Ortega had previously worked on Wednesday, and she seems like a natural fit for this universe as well. The movie will hit theaters on Sept. 6.

