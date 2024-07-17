Shōgun leads all nominated shows at the 2024 Emmys with 25 nominations

The 2024 Emmy nominations have been revealed, and they gave us a few pretty definitive winners. The FX series Shōgun led all nominated shows with 25 nominations, including nominations for lead actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. Shōgun was met with widespread acclaim when it debuted earlier this year, and while it debuted as a limited series, it was quickly announced that the show would be coming back for a second season.

In addition to the nominations for the show’s two leads, it also got double supporting actor nominations for Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira, as well as a variety of technical nominations including Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing.

The drama series category as a whole was dominated by new series or shows that had never been nominated before. Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Fallout, and 3 Body Problem were all first time nominees, and Slow Horses, The Gilded Age, and The Morning Show had never been nominated before. The only returning show to be nominated in the top category was The Crown.

‘SHOGUN’ is the most Emmy-nominated series of 2024 with 25 nominations. See the full nominees list: https://t.co/U9eTrmkhVP pic.twitter.com/FeRMUX6ZK4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 17, 2024

On the comedy side of the ledger, the day’s big winner was The Bear, which broke a record for number of nominations by a comedy series, recording 23 on the day. Of course, there’s long been a debate about whether The Bear is even a comedy to begin with (Slow Horses, which was categorized as a drama, is almost undoubtedly funnier). Only Murders in the Building trailed just behind it with 21 nominations, and because of the lingering effects of the writers and actors strikes, fewer shows were submitted this year than in the past. As a result, fewer shows earned more nominations, and some categories even reduced their overall number of slots.

You can check out the full list of 2024 Emmy nominations here.