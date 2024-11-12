 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

A Sam Bankman-Fried movie is in the writer from an acclaimed TV writer

The movie will chronicle the rise and eventually fall of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange

By
Michael Lewis Going Infinite
Image used with permission by copyright holder

A major crypto scammer is having his story adapted to the big screen. Variety is reporting that Apple TV+ and A24 are in early talks for an adaptation of Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon, the Michael Lewis book that chronicles Sam Bankman-Fried’s rise and fall alongside his company, FTX.

Lena Dunham, who created the HBO series Girls, is set to write the script. The book the film is based on followed Bankman-Fried as FTX ascended to the top of the crypto world and then flamed out spectacularly. The book was first released in October of 2023 and immediately became a bestseller.

Recommended Videos

“When Michael Lewis first met him, Sam Bankman-Fried was the world’s youngest billionaire and crypto’s Gatsby,” the book’s official description reads. “CEOs, celebrities, and leaders of small countries all vied for his time and cash after he catapulted, practically overnight, onto the Forbes billionaire list. Who was this rumpled guy in cargo shorts and limp white socks, whose eyes twitched across Zoom meetings as he played video games on the side? Lewis sets out to answer this question, taking readers into the mind of Bankman-Fried, whose rise and fall offers an education in high-frequency trading, cryptocurrencies, philanthropy, bankruptcy, and the justice system. Both psychological portrait and financial roller-coaster ride, Going Infinite is Michael Lewis at the top of his game, tracing the mind-bending trajectory of a character who never liked the rules and was allowed to live by his own―until it all came undone.”

Related

FTX was first founded in 2019 and quickly became one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. After billions of dollars that were supposed to be in the exchange were found to be missing, though, Bankman-Fried was indicted in a massive fraud scheme.

The movie is still in the earliest stages of development, so it’s unclear when it might be released or who will direct or star in the project.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Every Mission: Impossible movie, ranked
The series was adapted from a long-running television series from the 1960s
Paula Patton and Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

The Mission: Impossible franchise is one of the most reliable franchises in modern Hollywood. Spanning more than 20 years and still ongoing, the franchise has produced a number of unbelievable action movies, and, because it's a Paramount franchise, they also represent the most rewatchable movies on Paramount Plus.

Starring Tom Cruise as action hero Ethan Hunt, these movies are always ostensibly about Hunt as an agent of the Impossible Mission Force assigned to save various world calamities. Really, though, this franchise has just become an excuse to watch Cruise do some of the most insane things you've ever seen. The stunts are incredible, but just as remarkable is how consistently great these movies have been. We're ranking the entire franchise from worst to best, but remember that most of these movies are pretty good.

Read more
The best Netflix movies: Top picks for November
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time, and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies, and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney+ movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Blackhat (2015)

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime to watch this November
Add these Prime movies to your watchlist this month
Remote close-up watching TV

Amazon Prime has one of the largest libraries of content in the world filled with good movies to watch. Whether you want to watch a comedy movie or a crime drama television show, Amazon probably has what you're looking for as far as the best movies to stream right now.

When there's so much to watch, it can be hard to sort through everything to find the best viewing options, though. Thankfully, we're here to help. We've already compiled a list of Amazon Prime TV shows for you to enjoy. And, if you're looking for the best movies to watch right now, we've also found a selection of the best movies on Amazon Prime for you to browse.

Read more