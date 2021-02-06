Rosepops Valentine’s Day Sale: These Roses Will Live Forever Like Your Love

Whether you’re in a relationship, exchanging gifts with a loved one, or just looking to treat yourself, roses are a timeless arrangement to gift. What better way to show your loved one some affection on the day of love than with roses that will last forever. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Rosepops is the perfect gift to order your Valentine.

Rosepops are specially preserved roses that can last up to a year. Ditch the traditional flower bouquet for this preserved rose delivery service that gifts eternity roses. Rosepop offers free standard shipping on all orders and right now you can get 15% off all orders sitewide when you use the promo code: VALENTINE15. Hurry, if you order this weekend you can get your order in time for February 14th.

How Does Rosepops Work?

Rosepops is a luxurious floral arrangement online delivery service, think of it as a much more affordable version of Venus Et Fleur. The roses are real and are able to last long with natural preservation techniques such as natural wax to the base of the rose. Properly taking care of the roses helps them last for up to a year.

Rosepops can send arranged roses in customized boxes with personalized messages. Pop a message for your significant other in your rose box arrangement and they’ll have a lovely set of roses to enjoy for a very long time.

You can build your own set of roses or choose from a wide variety of pre-made sets such as the the elegant roses above. The Kisses with Sugar on Pop are currently at $140 or four interest-free payments of $35. With the Valentine15 promo code you save 15% off, which brings the price down to just $127 plus free delivery. Stocking up on everyday bouquets can be costly over time so why not invest in real roses that will be able to last for all of 2021.

If you order today, you can get your order in time for Valentine’s Day. Rosepops also offers expedited shipping if needed for an extra charge.

