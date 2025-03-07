 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

A new ‘Resident Evil’ movie is coming in 2026

The video games have already been adapted into a long-running franchise.

By
Resident Evil
Sony Pictures

Resident Evil is already a long-running film franchise, but a new reboot is coming next year. Variety is reporting that Zach Cregger’s reboot of the franchise, which is adapted from a popular video game series of the same name, will be released in theaters on Sept. 18, 2026.

Cregger co-wrote the script and will direct the project, with a cast yet to be announced. After rising to prominence with the comedy video “Whitest Kids You Know,” Cregger went on to direct 2022’s Barbarian, which received widespread acclaim. He also produced the 2025 horror film Companion and wrote and directed the January 2026 movie Weapons, which stars Josh Brolin and Julia Garner.

Recommended Videos

The original Resident Evil franchise starred Milla Jovovich and launched in 2002. The franchise concluded 15 years and six films later with The Final Chapter and has grossed more than $1.2 billion. The first game was released for PlayStation in 1994.

Related

Given the brand recognition around the franchise, this new chapter will be eagerly anticipated, although there will undoubtedly be people who are apprehensive about a new take on the franchise.

Cregger’s success with previous projects, though, suggests that he has the skills necessary to adapt this franchise successfully. There’s been no discussion about whether this would become an ongoing franchise, and Cregger certainly has a lot of irons in the fire.

Barbarian was one of the wildest, most exciting horror movies of the 2020s. The originality of the script was part of what made it so exciting, and it’s unclear whether Resident Evil will have that same inventiveness, or will wind up being something far more straightforward.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Must-see films: The best movies on Peacock this March
Peacock is a TV service, but it also has a great catalog of movies to stream, too
Jack Black in Bernie.

A fun bit of historic TV trivia is that the original NBC peacock logo was first implemented in 1956 to highlight the network's new color programming. Even though the logo has gone through numerous iterations since then, the network has stuck with the colorful bird, in one form or another, for going on six decades now. It’s fitting, then, that Peacock is known most for its TV programming, highlighted by shows like The Office, Parks and Rec, and the self-mocking (and hilarious) 30 Rock. If you are on Peacock for the shows, however, don't overlook that the platform is also home to a number of great movies spanning cinema history, including everything from great comedy to excellent sports movies.

Below, I've picked out some of the best movies available on the service. I was surprised to see just how many greats there are to choose from, and I'm confident that whatever you like to watch, you'll find something good below.

Read more
The best Netflix movies: Top picks for March
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
Netflix is, for many people, including myself, the first place you go when you're looking for great stuff to watch. And if I'm being honest, there's tons of crap to wade through. Thankfully, this list will help you find the best stuff right away.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney+ movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Maestro (2023)

Read more
Discover the best Disney+ movies to watch this March
If you're a Disney+ member, stream these movies this month
Princess Bride

Disney is arguably the most iconic entertainment brand in the world. The company's properties, both original and acquired, combine to produce content that transcends age demographics. Disney has built a brand that's beloved by children, and those children eventually age into adults who introduce their kids to the films they loved when they were young. Disney's animation alone has made it iconic, but in recent years, the company has also acquired some of the biggest pieces of intellectual property there are. And with Disney Plus available on any device, you can watch all these movies whenever you want.

Between its acquisitions of both Marvel and Star Wars, there's a good chance that Disney is shepherding whatever you love to screens, both large and small. When it launched Disney+, the company was sure to fill it with both those nostalgic animated classics and plenty of new stuff as well. If, like me, you've ever felt a twinge of nostalgia for the Disney movies you loved as a kid, they're all there. Just as importantly, though, you can find movies that will resonate with you today in ways they didn't as a kid. Whatever you're looking for, you can probably find it on Disney+.

Read more