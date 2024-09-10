The new console will have a higher price point than the PS5.

PlayStation has unveiled its latest console, the PS5 Pro, which is set to launch on Nov. 7. The new console comes following the PS5, which debuted all the way back in September of 2020 and became one of the best-selling consoles of recent years. The PS5 Pro will retail at $699, compared with $499 for the PS5 when it launched, and $399 for a digital-only version of the PS5.

According to PlayStation, this new device will feature three key upgrades over the PS5.

Upgraded GPU: With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother.

that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother. Advanced Ray Tracing: We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.

AI-Driven Upscaling: We’re also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.

The PS5 Pro will come with a 2TB SSD and will be sold as a diskless console with the option to purchase the PS5 disc drive separately. A stand for the device will also be sold separately. The height of the new console is the same as the PS5, and its width is the same as the “slim” edition of the PS5.

This higher price point could be designed to ensure that the PS5 Pro is not back-ordered for months the way the PS5 was. Pre-orders for the new device will begin on Sept. 26.