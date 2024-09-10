 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

PlayStation’s new console, the PS5 Pro, is hitting stores in November

The new console will have a higher price point than the PS5.

By
playstation new console ps5 pro with controller
PlayStation

PlayStation has unveiled its latest console, the PS5 Pro, which is set to launch on Nov. 7. The new console comes following the PS5, which debuted all the way back in September of 2020 and became one of the best-selling consoles of recent years. The PS5 Pro will retail at $699, compared with $499 for the PS5 when it launched, and $399 for a digital-only version of the PS5.

According to PlayStation, this new device will feature three key upgrades over the PS5.

  • Upgraded GPU: With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother.
  • Advanced Ray Tracing: We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.
  • AI-Driven Upscaling: We’re also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.
Recommended Videos

The PS5 Pro will come with a 2TB SSD and will be sold as a diskless console with the option to purchase the PS5 disc drive separately. A stand for the device will also be sold separately. The height of the new console is the same as the PS5, and its width is the same as the “slim” edition of the PS5.

This higher price point could be designed to ensure that the PS5 Pro is not back-ordered for months the way the PS5 was. Pre-orders for the new device will begin on Sept. 26.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Here are the longest field goals in NFL history
The top field goals that are in the NFL record books
Field goal from field perspective.

After a wild 2023-2024 season that included everything from big-name players getting into the tabloids for off-field relationships (can we go 5 minutes without seeing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, please?) to big retirements (we'll miss you, Jason Kelce), the NFL is back.

We're getting ready for the 2024-2025 season and so far, New York City is holding its breath to see if Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers can last for more than three plays this season, and the Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champs. But as we enjoy the action unfolding on the field, let's not forget about the unsung heroes of the game -- the kickers.

Read more
The ‘Joker 2’ team was rewriting the script constantly and would often ‘start over’ on set
The film's star was always diving deeper into scenes before they were shot.
Joker

Joker: Folie a Deux has not hit theaters yet, but its first screening at Venice means that we now have some sense of at least what critics thought of the movie. We're also learning more about what went into making it. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Lady Gaga explained that they would often rewrite the movie on the fly, even while they were filming it.

“We’d very often meet in Joaquin’s trailer and sometimes we would just tear the script up and start all over,” she said. "It was a very liberating process."

Read more
Watch the first trailer for potential Oscar heavyweight ‘Nickel Boys’
'Nickel Boys' is headed to theaters on October 25
The cast of Nickel Boys.

Although we might not have known it a few days ago, the first reviews for Nickel Boys suggest that the movie could be an Oscar heavyweight this coming awards season. Directed by Ramell Ross and adapted from a Colson Whitehead novel of the same name, the movie now has its first trailer, which suggests an intimate, moving drama that also features what looks like some experimental form.

The film tells the story of two young Black men who are attending a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida. The book is a work of fiction, but it's based on the true story of a Florida reform school that covered up decades of abuse against its student. The novel toggles between the 1960s at the school, and the 2010s when the school's abuses are being exposed following an investigation.

Read more