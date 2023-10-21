Dust off your gaming skills and preorder the Ataris 2600+ to see if you still got it

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Nostalgia never dies, and Atari wants to cash in on its turn. The frenzy caused by the release of the Nintendo Classic Mini in 2017 was something to watch, and the follow-up release of the Nintendo Super NES Classic Mini was even better. A whole new generation of gamers was born, with the old generation showing the young kids how to get through Mario the right way. Now, the OG generation will be able to blow the dust off their skills like an NES cartridge. Atari is next for a reboot, with the drop of the Atari 2600+ happening just in time for everyone to try to get one for the holidays.

The lore of the Ataris console

The original Atari VCS wasn’t the first video game console — that honor goes to the Magnavox Odyssey — but it was the one that changed the game with its release in 1977. By 1982, you couldn’t find a household in the U.S. that didn’t have the gaming system, and every parent and kid was perfecting Space Invaders, Centipede, and Frogger in the living room instead of the arcade.

The Atari console saw a few makeovers across the years, and the Atari VCS was rebranded as the Atari 2600 to match the vibe of the release of the Atari 5200 in the ’80s. The 2600 was the star console sold for the gaming giant until the last batch went out in 1992.

But it’s coming back in a big way, though in a smaller package. You could preorder yours on Amazon or go to the official Atari website. You might want to do that as soon as possible so you aren’t standing in line at a Target for weeks on end trying to snag one.

The respawn of Atari

Atari wants to restart its popularity by releasing the Atari 2600+ in November, hopeful to be this holiday’s go-to gift.

A new player has entered the game

Smaller console body.

The console has USB-C and HDMI ports on the body.

It comes with the unmatched joystick controller.

It has the authentic look and design of the old version.

Like the Nintendo and NES minis, the Atari 2600+ is a slightly smaller version than the original. But don’t let the size fool you. This console has a few surprises in store for players.

The more fun details

You can play your original 2600 and 7800 cartridges.

The console works with the original paddle and joystick controller.

The system comes with a 10-game cartridge.

The backward playing feature is the big selling point. If you haven’t sold all of your old favorites on eBay, find the box they are collecting dust in because their day to shine is here.

While the system will come with only one joystick, you have options. You could buy an additional joystick or grab a box of two paddles that comes with a four-game cartridge with titles like Atari Breakout and Night Driver. If you still have your controllers from back in the day, they will work just fine with the system.

Each console comes with a preloaded game cartridge with classic Atari games such as Yars’ Revenge, Missile Command, Haunted House, and Maze Craze, as well as cords and accessories. The price isn’t too bad, either, as it comes in line with the Nintendo mini versions at $129.99 for the system pack.

Go ask the gaming elders in your family if they have boxes of old stuff in the attic, check your parent’s basement, or start scouring eBay and your local game stores for cartridges to brush up on your Pong skills. While we can’t wait to see if we are as good at Dig Dug as we remember, keep in mind that Tetris is great for relieving stress and anxiety, so maybe make sure you have that one.

