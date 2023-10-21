 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This new Atari console looks just like the original, and can even play all those old, retro games

Dust off your gaming skills and preorder the Ataris 2600+ to see if you still got it

Dannielle Beardsley
By
The Atari 2600+ system and joystick controller.
Courtesy of Ataris

Nostalgia never dies, and Atari wants to cash in on its turn. The frenzy caused by the release of the Nintendo Classic Mini in 2017 was something to watch, and the follow-up release of the Nintendo Super NES Classic Mini was even better. A whole new generation of gamers was born, with the old generation showing the young kids how to get through Mario the right way. Now, the OG generation will be able to blow the dust off their skills like an NES cartridge. Atari is next for a reboot, with the drop of the Atari 2600+ happening just in time for everyone to try to get one for the holidays

The Atari 2600+ system and joystick on a table with the games on a screen in the background.
Courtesy of Ataris

The lore of the Ataris console

The original Atari VCS wasn’t the first video game console — that honor goes to the Magnavox Odyssey — but it was the one that changed the game with its release in 1977. By 1982, you couldn’t find a household in the U.S. that didn’t have the gaming system, and every parent and kid was perfecting Space Invaders, Centipede, and Frogger in the living room instead of the arcade.

Recommended Videos

The Atari console saw a few makeovers across the years, and the Atari VCS was rebranded as the Atari 2600 to match the vibe of the release of the Atari 5200 in the ’80s. The 2600 was the star console sold for the gaming giant until the last batch went out in 1992.

Related

But it’s coming back in a big way, though in a smaller package. You could preorder yours on Amazon or go to the official Atari website. You might want to do that as soon as possible so you aren’t standing in line at a Target for weeks on end trying to snag one.

The paddle bundle for the Atari 2600+.
Courtesy of Ataris

The respawn of Atari

Atari wants to restart its popularity by releasing the Atari 2600+ in November, hopeful to be this holiday’s go-to gift.

A new player has entered the game

  • Smaller console body.
  • The console has USB-C and HDMI ports on the body.
  • It comes with the unmatched joystick controller.
  • It has the authentic look and design of the old version.

Like the Nintendo and NES minis, the Atari 2600+ is a slightly smaller version than the original. But don’t let the size fool you. This console has a few surprises in store for players.

The more fun details

  • You can play your original 2600 and 7800 cartridges.
  • The console works with the original paddle and joystick controller.
  • The system comes with a 10-game cartridge.

The backward playing feature is the big selling point. If you haven’t sold all of your old favorites on eBay, find the box they are collecting dust in because their day to shine is here.

While the system will come with only one joystick, you have options. You could buy an additional joystick or grab a box of two paddles that comes with a four-game cartridge with titles like Atari Breakout and Night Driver. If you still have your controllers from back in the day, they will work just fine with the system.

Each console comes with a preloaded game cartridge with classic Atari games such as Yars’ Revenge, Missile Command, Haunted House, and Maze Craze, as well as cords and accessories. The price isn’t too bad, either, as it comes in line with the Nintendo mini versions at $129.99 for the system pack. 

Go ask the gaming elders in your family if they have boxes of old stuff in the attic, check your parent’s basement, or start scouring eBay and your local game stores for cartridges to brush up on your Pong skills. While we can’t wait to see if we are as good at Dig Dug as we remember, keep in mind that Tetris is great for relieving stress and anxiety, so maybe make sure you have that one.

Editors' Recommendations

Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
This is how long it takes to learn another language (and you might be surprised which languages are easiest for English speakers)
Hint: Romanian, Danish, and Swedish are among your best bets
Man holding headphones

Learning a new language can be challenging, but it's definitely doable. With a little effort and the right resources, you can learn any language you want. Of course, how long it takes to learn a new language will vary depending on a few factors, such as your motivation, free time, and the language itself.

If you're looking to learn a new language quickly, the U.S. Department of State recommends starting with a language that uses the Latin alphabet and shares similarities in grammar and vocabulary with English.

Read more
There’s a secret theme park in Arizona (and it will transport you to the past)
Have a yabba-dabba-do time at this theme park in Arizona
Bedrock City theme park in Arizona.

Forget about overcrowded theme parks like Disneyland or LEGOLAND. There are all sorts of cool, weird, and unique theme parks that need to be taken advantage of. If you grew up watching The Flintstones or have a child (or inner child) who is really into dinosaurs, a park in Arizona will transport you right back to the Stone Age. See how to ride with the family down the street to Bedrock City at Raptor Ranch.

Theme parks dedicated to the hit show
There have been a few theme parks across the U.S. bringing the Hanna-Barbera show to life.

Read more
What is DMT? Learn why this powerful drug is unlike other psychedelics
Find out what DMT "elves" are all about, among other things
A whole lot of psychedelics. DMT and other drugs.

The world of psychedelic drugs has grown way beyond the magic mushrooms previous generations used to take at Grateful Dead concerts. It has grown and expanded in many ways, including DMT, a powerful drug that has come on the scene.

So what is DMT? I recently gave it a try. The instructions were simple: Inhale from the vape for three sustained pulls — while seated. That last bit is crucial because it doesn’t seem like your body is capable of much — standing included — when DMT is on the scene. Come to think of it, I have no idea what your body is doing when you’re smoking DMT because after I took the third pull, I’m pretty sure I went somewhere else. I’m also pretty sure that my body stayed behind, more or less collapsed on the couch of my Vancouver Airbnb.

Read more