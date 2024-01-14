 Skip to main content
Everything we know about Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon part 2

Rebel Moon part 1 was a hit — here's what to expect next

Blair Marnell
By
Sofia Boutella as Kora in Rebel Moon part 2.
Netflix

Before Christmas, Netflix gave director Zack Snyder a gift that was better than any Star Wars movie he could have made for Lucasfilm. Instead, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire offered Snyder the chance to make his own space epic about a band of rebels making their stand against the Empire-like Imperium, which the leader of Motherworld rules.

In the end, Snyder had too much material for just one movie. So, in addition to an upcoming director’s cut for Rebel Moon Part 1, Snyder has a sequel, Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Caregiver, ready to go this spring. We’re sharing everything you need to know about Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part 2.

Sofia Boutella as Kora in Rebel Moon.

What happened in Rebel Moon Part 1?

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire introduced viewers to Kora, a member of a remote farming village on a moon called Veldt. While Kora was courted by two men, including Gunnar, she resisted the idea of taking a mate. However, her peaceful life was shattered when Atticus Noble and an Imperium warship arrived on Veldt. Despite initially presenting himself as friendly and reasonable, Noble murdered the leader of the village, demanded nearly all of the villager’s grain crop, and left a garrison of troops behind.

Kora nearly single-handedly killed the garrison when they tried to rape a teenage girl in the village. To protect her new home, Kora and Gunnar went off to recruit mercenaries and revolutionaries who wanted to make a stand against the Imperium. Kora also confided to Gunnar that she was the adopted daughter of Balisarius, the current ruler of the Imperium and Motherworld.

Tarak, Nemesis, ex-Imperium general Titus, Kai, Darrian Bloodaxe, and a few of Bloodaxe’s men agreed to fight alongside Kora. But Kai’s devotion to the cause was a ruse, and he betrayed the group to Noble. In the ensuing battle, Kai is killed by Gunnar, and Kora defeats Noble and seemingly kills him. Regardless, Bloodaxe and most of his followers laid down their own lives in the process. The remaining warriors accompanied Kora and Gunnar back to Veldt to be paid. Meanwhile, Imperium forces revived Noble’s body, and he received orders from Balisarius to crush the rebellion against his rule. Balisarius also told Noble to bring Kora to him alive so she could be publicly executed.

The cast of Rebel Moon part 2.
Netflix

Who is in the cast of Rebel Moon 2?

The cast of Rebel Moon 2 includes the following performers:

  • Sofia Boutella as Kora
  • Djimon Hounsou as Titus
  • Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble
  • Michiel Huisman as Gunnar
  • Doona Bae as Nemesis
  • Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy
  • Staz Nair as Tarak
  • Fra Fee as Balisarius
  • Cleopatra Coleman as Devra
  • Stuart Martin as Den
  • Ingvar Sigurdsson as Hagen
  • Sky Yang as Aris
  • Charlotte Maggi as Sam

Doona Bae as Nemesis in Rebel Moon part 2.

Is there a trailer for Rebel Moon Part 2?

There is not a full-length trailer, but the first teaser for Rebel Moon part 2 has been released. In the preview, Kora and her allies attempt to train the villagers on Veldt how to defend themselves from the upcoming invasion. It also appears that Kora may form a relationship with Gunnar.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver | Official Teaser | Netflix

Despite Kora’s hope at the end of the first part of Rebel Moon, Motherworld is marshaling the full might of the Imperium against Veldt. Kora also comes face-to-face with the resurrected Atticus Noble and reminds him that she killed him the last time they met.

Jimmy the robot in Rebel Moon part 2.
Netflix

What’s the Rebel Moon part 2 release date?

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will be released via Netflix on April 19, 2024.

