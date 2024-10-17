The Oliva Series V Melanio Edición Año comes with its own music to listen to while you smoke

The Oliva Serie V line is already pretty action-packed. If you’ve never had one, you’re doing yourself a disservice. There’s the standard , , in various sizes, of course. Also, there’s the , one of the best chocolate tasting cigars, and some unique releases like the . I’ve had every single one, and they’re all delicious. And that’s why I’m excited to share that the Serie V Melanio line is about to get a little bigger.

Oliva’s Serie V Melanio Edición Año 2024 is coming to store shelves very soon and may even be available in your area already. It’s a limited run, with production stopping at just 10,000 boxes for the United States market and 5,000 boxes for the international market. Since each box contains 10 cigars—standard for the Melanio line—that’s a total of about 150,000 cigars across both U.S. and international productions. That’s not a whole lot, and these are definitely going to sell fast.

More on the Oliva Serie V Melanio Edición Año 2024

Like the standard Serie V Melanio, the Edición Año 2024 blend features an Ecuadorian Sumatra wrapper atop a Nicaraguan binder and fillers. It comes in a single vitola: Gran Toro at 5.5 inches by 60. This is actually the third run of the Serie V Melanio Edición Año since 2022, but before that, it was the Edición Limitada line — that has been around since 2017.

The new release changes things up a little. The wrapping paper inside the box is decorated with musical notes, while the inside displays the beautiful ivory keys of a grand piano. Why? Because it is released alongside a 45-minute musical piece composed by Paul Montag. Inside the box is a QR code you can scan to access and listen to the music.

“Music goes to the very depth of a person’s soul, and cigars enable us to achieve a sense of plenitude through a form of introspection. It’s a unique experience that all aficionados will now be able to enjoy.”

Once you light up one of the Edición Año and play the music, you’ll experience “a 45-minute burst of creative mania — unique musical notes guided by exclusive taste notes of a long-lasting, dazzling cigar.”

“Music goes to the very depth of a person’s soul, and cigars enable us to achieve a sense of plenitude through a form of introspection,” Montag said in a press release. “It’s a unique experience that all aficionados will now be able to enjoy. Hence the title, which also winks at Fred’s company slogan: don’t smoke, but enjoy.”

Of course, the Fred he mentions is none other than Fred Vandermarliere, the CEO of Vandermarliere Cigar Family, which owns Oliva, nub, Cain, J. Cortes, and several other brands.

“I think it’s a marvelous idea, and what hit me the most was that Paul, in his own way, was looking for a way to achieve what we also try to with every hand-crafted Oliva cigar: a medium to a state of mind in which introspection and enjoyment come together and shape a very intense, pure experience,” Vandermarliere added.

How much will they cost?

The Edición Año 2024 will indeed provide a unique experience. I usually listen to music while I’m enjoying my cigars. Sometimes, I watch movies and shows — though I prefer the music approach. But I never really tailor the music to the cigar I’m smoking. Listening to a piece composed specifically for a certain blend will be interesting. Your experience with a cigar is often influenced by what you’re doing and how you’re feeling when you smoke it. How will this music change that experience?

Here in the U.S., a 10-count box of the Oliva Serie V Melanio Edición Año 2024 will cost $200, while individual cigars will retail for about $20.