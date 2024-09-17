 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The best fall movies to watch this season

These autumnal movies are sure to leave you in a cozy mood

By
Chris Evans sitting at a table in a chunky knit sweater
Lionsgate

The arrival of fall typically means cooler temperatures, shorter days, and more opportunities to spend some time inside watching great movies. If you’re looking for a movie that feels seasonally appropriate, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve selected eight of the best fall movies that you can watch to get you in the mood for one of the most beloved times of the year. From compelling dramas to unnerving thrillers, this list has a little bit of everything.

Donnie Darko (2001)

Donnie Darko
114m
Genre
Fantasy, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, James Duval
Directed by
Richard Kelly
Watch on Hulu
If you like your fall movies a little bit unsettling, then Donnie Darko is a perfect fit. The film tells the story of Donnie, a troubled young kid who begins to have visions that the world is going to end. The question at the movie’s center is whether Donnie’s visions are actually prophetic, or whether he’s actually suffering from mental illness. Donnie Darko is the kind of movie best left unspoiled, but it’s also definitively a fall movie, with much of its primary action taking place in the month of October. If you’re looking for something strange, this is your best bet.
Donnie Darko Re-Release Trailer (2017) | Movieclips Trailers
Recommended Videos

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Good Will Hunting
127m
Genre
Drama
Stars
Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Ben Affleck
Directed by
Gus Van Sant
Watch on max
What’s better than Boston in the fall? Good Will Hunting is a distinctly fall movie and a definitive college film. Telling the story of Will Hunting, a genius who works as a janitor at MIT and is discovered by one of the professors there, the movie is ultimately about whether Will can overcome the trauma of his past in order to live up to all of the potential he has. Matt Damon is brilliant in the central role, and Robin Williams is even better as the therapist he turns to to help him understand everything that’s happened to him.
Good Will Hunting | Official Trailer (HD) Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck | MIRAMAX

Knives Out (2019)

Knives Out
131m
Genre
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
Stars
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas
Directed by
Rian Johnson
Watch on Amazon
Rian Johnson’s first murder mystery is filled with the vibes and aesthetics of fall. We’ve got a huge manor house, rolling fog, lots of sweaters, and delightful trench coats. Of course, the movie’s fall aesthetics are not the only thing about it worth recommending. The movie tells the story of a murder investigation and the detective who is brought onto the case to solve it. Featuring a remarkable cast and a breakout performance from Ana de Armas, Knives Out is as fun as murder mysteries get, but gripping enough to keep you engaged from minute one.
Knives Out (2019 Movie) Official Trailer — Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Poets Society
128m
Genre
Drama
Stars
Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke
Directed by
Peter Weir
Watch on Hulu
Some of Robin Williams’ best performances came in movies set during the fall, and Dead Poets Society is certainly among them. Telling the story of a teacher who arrives at a boys-only private school determined to get through to his students in new ways, the movie is about the pressures these boys face, and the way his teaching helps them through those pressures. While it’s not always subtle, Dead Poets Society is an incredibly effective tear-jerker that gives Williams the chance to use his comedic talents in service of something slightly more serious.
Dead Poets Society (1989) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Little Women (2019)

Little Women
135m
Genre
Drama, Romance, History
Stars
Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh
Directed by
Greta Gerwig
Watch on Hulu
Great Gerwig’s Little Women is technically set during every season, but many of its more impactful sequences take place during the fall. The movie tells the story of four sisters growing up in Massachusetts during the Civil War as they deal with problems both large and small. In rejiggering the timeline so that we are jumping between the past and the present, Little Women manages to inject new life into one of the most frequently adapted novels in Hollywood history. And with Soairse Ronan and Florence Pugh leading an incredible cast, the movie more than earns its spot on this list.
LITTLE WOMEN - Official Trailer (HD)

Marriage Story (2019)

Marriage Story
137m
Genre
Drama
Stars
Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern
Directed by
Noah Baumbach
Watch on Netflix
A tender drama about divorce, Marriage Story is about the tragedy of the end of marriage, and the difficulty of losing the person you thought you would be with forever. Adam Driver stars as a theater director and Scarlett Johansson as an actress and his wife, and much of the movie is absorbed with the two of them hiring various lawyers in an attempt to out maneuver one another for custody and everything else. Marriage Story‘s central performance and sharp script are what make it great, but it’s also a reminder that divorce can be deeply emotional and ugly, sometimes in ways that feel almost unavoidable.
Marriage Story | Official Trailer | Netflix

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Silver Linings Playbook
122m
Genre
Drama, Comedy, Romance
Stars
Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro
Directed by
David O. Russell
Watch on max
A remarkably funny romantic comedy anchored by its two lead performances, Silver Linings Playbook tells the story of an adult man who returns home after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. When he meets Tiffany, a young woman suffering from clinical depression, she agrees to communicate to his ex-wife if he enters a dance competition with her. The movie plays out along relatively predictable beats from there, but thanks to Bradley Cooper and especially Jennifer Lawrence, the movie was a major awards player. Add in a dose of the Philadelphia Eagles and Robert De Niro, and you’ve got a classic.
Silver Linings Playbook (2013) Official Trailer [HD]

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

The Royal Tenenbaums
110m
Genre
Comedy, Drama
Stars
Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller
Directed by
Wes Anderson
Watch on Amazon
Wes Anderson’s entire filmography has a kind of fall vibe, but The Royal Tenenbaums may be the epitome of that more general trend. Telling the story of a family that reunites in the aftermath of the news that their father has cancer. Thanks to a brilliant central performance from Gene Hackman, and supporting turns from a roster of excellent actors, The Royal Tenenbaums is both funny and dark in ways that would offer a good roadmap for how Anderson’s career would proceed from here. Some think he has yet to make a better movie.
The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The first ‘Penguin’ reviews are out: Here’s what they’re saying about the ‘Batman’ series
The series is a spin-off of the new Robert Pattinson version of 'The Batman'
Colin Farrell in 'The Penguin.'

It may have seemed like a strange and maybe even foolish choice to make an entire spin-off series to The Batman focused on Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot. Farrell is only in the movie for a few key scenes, and crucially, he doesn't exactly resemble the handsome Irish movie star Farrell usually appears on screen as.

Now, The Penguin is on the verge of arriving on Max, and the first reviews for the new series have been released. Those reviews have been generally positive, with many suggesting that the show feels more like a gangster series than something set in the world of The Batman. They've also had praise for Farrell and Cristin Milioti, who plays Sofia Falcone in the film.

Read more
The best Mark Wahlberg movies of all time
From Pain & Gain to Boogie Nights, these are the best Wahlberg movies that you can stream now
Christian Bale and Mark Wahlberg in The Fighter

Few actors have had more surprising careers than Mark Wahlberg. After living out a fairly troubled youth and having a brief career as a rapper, Wahlberg transitioned to the big screen and became one of the most enduring movie stars of the past 20 years. Across a wide range of genres, Wahlberg has managed to prove that he has the kind of charisma and charm to carry big-budget spectacles. At the same time, he's also proven that his skills as an actor can be used in smaller, supporting performances, leading to a far more successful acting career than many might have assumed 25 years ago. The films on this list are the best Mark Wahlberg movies, and the ones that crystallize what great Mark Wahlberg movie should be.

Instant Family (2018)

Read more
Michael B. Jordan is set to remake a classic heist thriller
The actor is embarking on his second directorial effort
mustache styles guide michael b jordan in creed iii

Michael B. Jordan has his sights set on his next directing project. The Creed star is working with Amazon MGM Studios on a remake on The Thomas Crown Affair, according to reporting in Deadline. Jordan was already attached to star and produce the movie, but has now decided to take over as director as well.

As of right now, there are no other stars attached to the movie, and Jordan himself has been attached to a remake for almost a decade. Now, though, it looks like he's more committed to actually making it, having wrapped production on a new film with Ryan Coogler, marking his fourth collaboration with the director.

Read more