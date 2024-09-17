These autumnal movies are sure to leave you in a cozy mood

The arrival of fall typically means cooler temperatures, shorter days, and more opportunities to spend some time inside watching great movies. If you’re looking for a movie that feels seasonally appropriate, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve selected eight of the best fall movies that you can watch to get you in the mood for one of the most beloved times of the year. From compelling dramas to unnerving thrillers, this list has a little bit of everything.

Donnie Darko (2001) Play 114m Genre Fantasy, Drama, Mystery Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, James Duval Directed by Richard Kelly Watch on Hulu If you like your fall movies a little bit unsettling, then Donnie Darko is a perfect fit. The film tells the story of Donnie, a troubled young kid who begins to have visions that the world is going to end. The question at the movie’s center is whether Donnie’s visions are actually prophetic, or whether he’s actually suffering from mental illness. Donnie Darko is the kind of movie best left unspoiled, but it’s also definitively a fall movie, with much of its primary action taking place in the month of October. If you’re looking for something strange, this is your best bet. Read more Donnie Darko Re-Release Trailer (2017) | Movieclips Trailers

Recommended Videos

Good Will Hunting (1997) Play 127m Genre Drama Stars Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Ben Affleck Directed by Gus Van Sant Watch on max What’s better than Boston in the fall? Good Will Hunting is a distinctly fall movie and a definitive college film. Telling the story of Will Hunting, a genius who works as a janitor at MIT and is discovered by one of the professors there, the movie is ultimately about whether Will can overcome the trauma of his past in order to live up to all of the potential he has. Matt Damon is brilliant in the central role, and Robin Williams is even better as the therapist he turns to to help him understand everything that’s happened to him. Read more Good Will Hunting | Official Trailer (HD) Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck | MIRAMAX

Knives Out (2019) Play 131m Genre Comedy, Crime, Mystery Stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas Directed by Rian Johnson Watch on Amazon Rian Johnson’s first murder mystery is filled with the vibes and aesthetics of fall. We’ve got a huge manor house, rolling fog, lots of sweaters, and delightful trench coats. Of course, the movie’s fall aesthetics are not the only thing about it worth recommending. The movie tells the story of a murder investigation and the detective who is brought onto the case to solve it. Featuring a remarkable cast and a breakout performance from Ana de Armas, Knives Out is as fun as murder mysteries get, but gripping enough to keep you engaged from minute one. Read more Knives Out (2019 Movie) Official Trailer — Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis

Dead Poets Society (1989) Play 128m Genre Drama Stars Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke Directed by Peter Weir Watch on Hulu Some of Robin Williams’ best performances came in movies set during the fall, and Dead Poets Society is certainly among them. Telling the story of a teacher who arrives at a boys-only private school determined to get through to his students in new ways, the movie is about the pressures these boys face, and the way his teaching helps them through those pressures. While it’s not always subtle, Dead Poets Society is an incredibly effective tear-jerker that gives Williams the chance to use his comedic talents in service of something slightly more serious. Read more Dead Poets Society (1989) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

Little Women (2019) Play 135m Genre Drama, Romance, History Stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh Directed by Greta Gerwig Watch on Hulu Great Gerwig’s Little Women is technically set during every season, but many of its more impactful sequences take place during the fall. The movie tells the story of four sisters growing up in Massachusetts during the Civil War as they deal with problems both large and small. In rejiggering the timeline so that we are jumping between the past and the present, Little Women manages to inject new life into one of the most frequently adapted novels in Hollywood history. And with Soairse Ronan and Florence Pugh leading an incredible cast, the movie more than earns its spot on this list. Read more LITTLE WOMEN - Official Trailer (HD)

Marriage Story (2019) Play 137m Genre Drama Stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern Directed by Noah Baumbach Watch on Netflix A tender drama about divorce, Marriage Story is about the tragedy of the end of marriage, and the difficulty of losing the person you thought you would be with forever. Adam Driver stars as a theater director and Scarlett Johansson as an actress and his wife, and much of the movie is absorbed with the two of them hiring various lawyers in an attempt to out maneuver one another for custody and everything else. Marriage Story‘s central performance and sharp script are what make it great, but it’s also a reminder that divorce can be deeply emotional and ugly, sometimes in ways that feel almost unavoidable. Read more Marriage Story | Official Trailer | Netflix

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) Play 122m Genre Drama, Comedy, Romance Stars Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro Directed by David O. Russell Watch on max A remarkably funny romantic comedy anchored by its two lead performances, Silver Linings Playbook tells the story of an adult man who returns home after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder. When he meets Tiffany, a young woman suffering from clinical depression, she agrees to communicate to his ex-wife if he enters a dance competition with her. The movie plays out along relatively predictable beats from there, but thanks to Bradley Cooper and especially Jennifer Lawrence, the movie was a major awards player. Add in a dose of the Philadelphia Eagles and Robert De Niro, and you’ve got a classic. Read more Silver Linings Playbook (2013) Official Trailer [HD]