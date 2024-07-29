 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The MCU is now the first film franchise to gross $30 billion

The MCU has been hugely profitable for Disney.

By
The cast of Avengers: Endgame.
Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

In addition to surpassing box office milestones all on its own, Deadpool & Wolverine has also propelled the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to a new box office achievement. The MCU is now the first film franchise to gross $30 billion at the worldwide box office, and the achievement was announced during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at Comic-Con over the weekend.

Of course, part of the reason for the MCU’s remarkable box office success is that the studio has put out 34 films over the course of 15 years, including enormous hits like Avengers: Endgame, which is still one of the highest grossing movies of all time.

Marvel Studios Full Panel (Hall H) - SDCC 2024

The studio has been on a bit of a downslope since the release of Endgame, with movies like Eternals and The Marvels underperforming by the studio’s lofty standards. Because these movies often have budgets that are more than $200 million, though, grosses that may be otherwise qualified as hits still lose the studio money. Thanks to an opening weekend north of $200 million for Deadpool & Wolverine, though, as well as the buzz around the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU, may signal a turning point for Marvel where they can right the ship.

Recommended Videos

While Marvel is now north of $30 billion, no other franchise has crossed $20 or even $15 billion. Sony’s Spider-Man franchise currently sits at $10.6 billion across 10 films, while Star Wars sits at $10.3 billion across 11 films, Harry Potter has grossed $9.6 billion across 11 films and James Bond has grossed $7.8 billion across 25 films. It’s safe to say that none of these franchises will be catching Marvel anytime soon, and the franchise may be poised to extend its run of dominance in the years to come.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Will ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ break a major box office milestone?
Deadpool & Wolverine could be a massive hit at the box office
Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine.

The excitement around Deadpool & Wolverine couldn't be much higher, and now, we've got box office tracking that suggests that might be true. According to new reporting from Deadline, tracking for the movie has it smashing every box office record imaginable for an R-rated movie.

The report is based on early ticket sales and projections, but suggests that the movie could open to $350 million worldwide in its opening weekend. That would make it the highest worldwide opening of 2024 by more than $50 million over Inside Out 2, and roughly $160 to $170 million domestically.

Read more
Timothée Chalamet is Bob Dylan in the first trailer for ‘A Complete Unknown’
Timothee Chalamet does a little singing in the first Bob Dylan trailer
timothee chalamet

Few actors have made a more remarkable run of success over the past decade than Timothée Chalamet. The actor went from a total unknown to headlining one of the biggest franchises in the world, and he has become beloved both by critics and by a legion of fans of all ages.

Now, Chalamet is back with his latest project, and this time, he's taking on an icon. The first trailer for A Complete Unknown gives us a look at Chalamet's Bob Dylan. The movie, which was directed by James Mangold,  focuses on Dylan in the early part of his career in New York City and is set to conclude with the moment he "went electric" during a performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

Read more
Kit Harrington joins the cast of Industry season 3 — check out the trailer
'Industry' is bringing some new faces for its third season.
kit harrington industry season 3 trailer

The third season of Industry is almost here. The HBO drama, which has quietly earned buzz and acclaim over the course of its first two seasons, is adding some big names for its third outing that could bring the show to an even wider audience. In the first trailer for the show's third season, we get a look at some of the faces joining the cast, including Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington.

The trailer hints at a potential romance boiling between Harrington's character, Sir Henry Muck, and Yasmin (Marisa Abela). As you might expect, the trailer also hints at plenty of chaos coming for the financial traders working at Pierpoint.

Read more