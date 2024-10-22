 Skip to main content
Will the ‘Matlock’ reboot get a second season?

The series is a reimagining of the Andy Griffith legal drama of the same name.

Kathy Bates in Matlock.
Before the show even premiered, Kathy Bates’s Matlock reboot was already causing a stir after the actress suggested that it could be her final acting role. While she eventually half-walked that back, the series itself received pretty glowing reviews, and now, in advance of its third episode airing, reports suggest that the series has been renewed for a second season at CBS. Bates stars in the series, which is a reimagining of the Andy Griffith legal series of the same name.

“This reconceived Matlock was devised by Jennie Snyder Urman with a brilliant surprise plot twist, and we knew we had something very special the moment we saw the first episode brought to life by the incredibly talented Kathy Bates,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said. “The audience reception and critical acclaim for it has been overwhelming. We can’t wait to get started on a second season.”

In the series, Bates plays “a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases all while investigating a deeply personal secret of her own.”

Now that the series is set to come back for a second season, fans can rest easy knowing that Bates isn’t leaving acting behind anytime soon. The show itself has proved to be popular with both critics and audiences, and now it has a chance to cement its reputation as one of the most interesting new network series of recent years.

