Lee Jung-Jae was looking forward to watching the second season of ‘The Acolyte’

The show was set 100 years before the events of the prequels.

By
Lee Jung-Jae as Master Sol in The Acolyte
Disney

After the news broke that The Acolyte had been canceled by Disney after a single season, many expressed their shock and disappointment about the decision. The show, in spite of its flaws, was attempting to break genuinely new ground in part by setting itself in a world where no one had ever even heard of Anakin Skywalker.

The cancellation suggests that Disney didn’t feel the show was working, and now, one of the stars of season one has weighed in on that decision. Lee Jung-Jae, who played Master Sol on the show, explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that he was looking forward to a second season.

“As you know, my character had died already in the first season,” he said, explaining that he would have been unlikely to return for season 2. “But personally speaking, I really loved Leslye’s writing. I thought that she was a great writer and director who was very talented in the storytelling, as well as creating characters and creating meaningful structures within the story. So I was actually personally really looking forward to watching a season 2 with her at the helm.”

Lee, who is best known for his role on Squid Game, said that he was as shocked as the show’s fans to learn that it had been canceled. “Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future,” he said. “Because you never know what’s going to happen. So on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye’s second season.”

That kind of hope is important, but for now at least, The Acolyte is no more.

