Kate Winslet’s next TV show will be a relationship drama for Hulu

Winslet is coming off of the relative failure that was The Regime for HBO.

By
Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown.
HBO

For most of her career, Kate Winslet has been a movie star. Thanks to her roles in Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water, she’s actually one of the most bankable movie stars of all time. More recently, though, Winslet moved over to TV for a starring role in Mare of Easttown (one of the best shows on Max) and, before that, for Mildred Pierce in 2011. Winslet’s performance in that series, where she played a small-town Pennsylvania cop, earned her plenty of acclaim and accolades, including an Emmy.

Now, Winslet is set to return to the world of TV for a new show called The Spot, according to reporting in Variety. The series was written by Ed Solomon and is being produced by A24 for Hulu. According to the show’s official logline: “When a successful surgeon (Winslet) and her schoolteacher husband begin to suspect that she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death, their quest for truth spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.”

Solomon will serve as the show’s writer, showrunner, and executive producer, and Winslet will also serve as an executive producer.

Winslet also recently starred in the less successful HBO series The Regime, and she’s also set to star in the limited series Trust, which is already in the works. Like many middle-aged actresses, Winslet has found that some of the better parts are now to be found on television, and she has adjusted her career accordingly. Here’s hoping that The Spot becomes as much of a phenomenon as Mare once was.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
