  1. Culture
Jason Momoa Goes Black and Blue in an ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Sneak Peek

By
Jason Momoa sporting his new suit as the King of Atlantis in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
Jason Momoa sporting his new suit as the King of Atlantis in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Jason Momoa (#prideofgypsies)/Instagram

Aquaman is back and this time, he’ll blend in with his blue surroundings. 

This past weekend, Jason Momoa teased a photo of his new “stealth suit” on Instagram, setting the stage for an expanded aquatic universe in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“Second round,” Momoa wrote on Instagram, sharing the new suit alongside its splashier predecessor. “New suit. More action.”

The first photo shows Momoa as the half-human and half-Atlantean Arthur Curry in his original green and orange costume, a throwback to the original comic book look. A second image reveals Momoa’s second Aquaman in a darker costume. Momoa has been in London filming the sequel since early July.

“I am finally in England,” Momoa said in a July 18 video. “It is sunny out, it’s amazing, and I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I’m gonna be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don’t know about that. We’ll test it out. But I’m excited to see James (Wan), see my whole cast.”

Wan, who returns as the sequel’s director, explained that the blue suit aligns with 1986’s four-issue miniseries by Neal Pozner in a September press conference, “which deals in this very lurid, strange world.”

 The 2018 film adaptation of Aquaman was a huge commercial success, crossing the $1 billion mark in the global market. Fans, though, were surprised that the horror director (Saw, The Conjuring, etc.) dove into the comic’s 2013 “New 52” adventures instead of the superhero’s darker side. 

“People were taken aback that I didn’t throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film. But I didn’t feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I’ve already laid the foundation.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also see the return of Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role.

Though the svelte and somber update got praise from fellow action stars like Dwayne Johnson, actor Leslie Jordan couldn’t resist a dig at the water man. 

“Come save me. It’s raining over here.”

