 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

SlingTV just made it easier to keep up with every March Madness game in real-time, anywhere you go

Sling TV debuts two new features that will make March Madness even better

Shawn Laib
By

For many people, spring means a vacation from school or work. It could signal the flowers are ready to bloom and the barbecue is about to exit the garage and settle in on the back porch. And for basketball fans, spring is the best time of the year! March and April are two of the busiest months to watch college basketball as the NCAA Tournament kicks off. May and June mean the NBA Playoffs will begin to determine the champion of the league.

With so much sports action to keep track of, it can be difficult for fans to maintain focus on all of the games and teams they want to follow. Fortunately, SlingTV just announced new features that will make the March Madness experience all the more exciting and comprehensive for viewers.

Related Videos

SlingTV now has a feature called Sling Sports Scores for March Madness. This is a brand new way to see all of the scores of the games currently happening while you are watching TV. Whether you are enjoying your favorite action flick or a new documentary, or you’re locked into watching a lifetime favorite team, you now have the ability to see the rest of the games’ scores all around your screen using SlingTV. A dedicated home screen row lets viewers check the scores, the matchups, or jump into the best live games — but if you’re recording a game, you don’t have to worry. SlingTV will hide those scores because no one likes spoilers (just be sure you avoid your phone, the internet, and other people, too).

Related

This is another way the company has evolved and tried to separate itself as of late. Last month they introduced SlingTV Freestream. This service allows access to over 210 different channels and several different streaming services such as Showtime, AMC+, and more. To use SlingTV and their new Sling Sports Scores feature, you should have access to Roku, Amazon, Xbox, or an Android TV device.

Even though SlingTV is highlighting these features for the height of the basketball season, there are other spring and summer sports that will allow for the same viewing experience. If you’re more of an F1 racing expert or a baseball fan, you can get the same experience while you watch other events. (But, let’s be honest: With all of the rule changes in baseball this season — including some comical ones — you’re probably going to want to watch those games as they happen.)

We know that you can’t always be home to watch your team, and SlingTV also has you covered with another new feature: their Sling widget. Apple iOS users can connect their devices to their DVR and record the games they want if they have access to a SlingTV account. This takes multitasking to an entirely new and convenient level. You can also just watch games on the go on your phone with the widget feature. Versatility is what makes SlingTV one of the fastest-growing television services on the market right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
What is Disney Plus? The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide
Disney+ Logo

Disney Plus has grown into one of the biggest streaming services since its launch in November 2019. It's gone from strength to strength but if you still need to know more about it, read on while we narrow down everything you could possibly need to know about the streaming giant.

What is Disney Plus?
As the name suggests, Disney Plus is the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company. Originally set up in November 2019, it now has nearly 130 million subscribers around the world. It primarily distributes films and TV shows produced by the corporation but it also has dedicated content hubs for brands such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and other major names. Disney has dipped into streaming for a number of years with the UK offering DisneyLife in 2015, but Disney Plus is its most well-rounded service. The service was announced in 2018 before launching in 2019. It started in the United States before gradually rolling out to Western Europe and certain Asia-Pacific countries by early 2020. Eastern Europe and Latin America followed later in 2020.

Read more
Watch PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions Live Stream for FREE
watch pga tour tournament of champions live stream

The PGA Tour's four-day Tournament of Champions starts today, with some of the top golfing talent in the world competing for an $8.2 million purse at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. In 2022, ESPN is the exclusive online home of PGA Tour Live, so if you're looking to stream the Tournament of Champions, then the good news is that it's totally free to ESPN+ subscribers. Here's how you can watch the PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions live stream today.

Date: January 6 - January 9
Location: Maui, Hawaii
Course: Kapalua Plantation Course
Purse: $8,200,000

Read more
Sling TV Free Trial: Here’s How to Try Sling TV at a Discount
The Sling TV Logo on a black background.

Free trials are often the best way to check out a streaming service without making a firm commitment. Although it can be difficult to remember to cancel them before you have to pay, trials are also a great way to watch something specific without paying an arm and a leg for a service you don't think you'll use regularly. Sling TV, which is a perfect option for cord-cutters who still want some live TV, doesn't offer a traditional free trial as many other streaming services do. Although it doesn't offer a free trial, you can get a deep discount on your first month of the service, and there's also plenty of content available to watch on Sling for free without any need to enter payment information.
Your First Month of Sling TV Can Cost Just $10

Sign up for Sling TV and get a discount to first-time subscribers. Sling, which usually costs $35/month, costs just $10/month for the first month for new subscribers. That discount is for users who choose one of the service's two-channel packages. If you want to sign up for both packages, your first month will cost $20, which is down from the $50 it normally costs.

Read more