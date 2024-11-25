 Skip to main content
Glen Powell is giving a family member of the winner of his lookalike contest a cameo in one of his movies

The lookalike contest was judged in part by Powell's mother and aunt.

Glen Powell in Hit Man.
Lookalike contests are apparently all the rage these days. After Timothee Chalamet went viral for attending his own New York City contest, Glen Powell has upped the stakes even further. While calling into a lookaike contest dedicated to the actor in Austin, Tex., Glen announced that the competition’s winner would win a chance to have their “parents or any family member of their choice” make a cameo appearance in his next movie.

The move is a nod to Powell’s own frequent efforts to make sure that his parents appear in his films. Powell wasn’t on hand for the contest as he is currently shooting Edgar Wright’s remake of The Running Man in the U.K., but his mother and aunt were reportedly part of the team judging the various contestants. Physician’s assistant Maxwell Braunstein was ultimately named the winner.

Braunstein received  $5, a cowboy hat, free queso from Torchy’s Tacos for a year and a special message from the Twisters star himself, who was on Facetime with his mom during the event.

“Welcome to the Justin Hartley lookalike contest,” Powell said in the video, which he apparently filmed while he was still in his Running Man makeup. “In all seriousness, I have assembled you here today for an important mission. I want to pull off a heist, and we don’t need masks because we all have the same face. It’s the perfect crime! They can’t get all of us because we are one: a criminal Glenterprise.”

Puns aside, it seems like the biggest prize Braunstein won may not show up on screens for several years.

