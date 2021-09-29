While there’s no Disney+ free trial out there right now, we’ve found something even better. Right now, Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can enjoy up to 6 months of Disney+ entirely for free when they sign up for just one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Seriously, it’s that good an offer. All you need to do is pay for a month’s worth of Amazon Music Unlimited and you get 6 months of Disney+ for free, provided you’ve never tried the music streaming service before. If you have, you get 3 months of Disney+ for free so it’s still pretty awesome. Read on while we tell you all about how it works, or hit the button below to get started.

Promising to be exactly as good as it sounds, all you need to do is sign up to 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited. It costs just $8 if you’re a Prime member or $10 if you’re not. In exchange, if you’ve never tried Amazon Music Unlimited before, you get 6 free months of Disney+ just for signing up. Alternatively, current or former Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers get 3 months for free. The catch? Current Disney+ subscribers can’t benefit from this offer but everyone else gets in on the action without a problem.

Via Amazon Music Unlimited, You get unlimited access to over 75 million songs ad-free with the option to listen offline with unlimited skips, but you also get all the substantial benefits of Disney+ too. We’ve written extensively about whether Disney+ is worth it and boy is it. We’ve already rounded up the 12 best Disney+ series streaming right now including shows such as Loki, WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and much more. Alongside that are plenty of the best movies on Disney+ as well, so there’s something for everyone here.

Disney+ is the home of all things Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and — of course — Disney, so there’s plenty of content to pick from. Thanks to its cool GroupWatch feature, you can set up virtual movie nights via the service so you can all enjoy your favorite shows ‘together’ even if you live far apart. Options for watching now or downloading for later here are just as useful as with Amazon Music Unlimited.

With so many great reasons to sign up to both Disney+ and Amazon Music Unlimited, there’s simply no reason why you would want to miss out. Remember — all you need to do is sign up for just one month of Amazon Music Unlimited to take advantage of this awesome trick to get Disney+ for free. You won’t regret it.

