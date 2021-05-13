What You Need to Know About Tony Ferguson Before UFC 262

This Saturday in Houston, Texas, another exciting UFC pay-per-view event is taking place with 24 combatants entering the Octagon. Among them is Tony Ferguson, one of the league’s top lightweights, who will be facing off against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event. If you’re looking forward to watching the UFC 262 live stream online this weekend and want to know more about one of the star fighters, here’s what you need to know about Ferguson.

Hailing from Oxnard, California, Tony Ferguson is one of the UFC’s top-ranked lightweight fighters. He currently sits at the fifth spot on the league’s highly competitive lightweight roster with a record of 25 wins (12 by knockout) and only five losses. Ferguson is also the former interim lightweight champion, a title he won at UFC 216 in October 2017 where he defeated Kevin Lee via triangle choke submission.

Unfortunately, however, Ferguson was stripped of the title due to injury-induced inactivity — he was unable to fight again until UFC 229 in October 2018. There, he again claimed victory, this time with a second-round corner stoppage against Anthony Pettis. He followed up this win with another TKO victory at UFC 238 in July 2019 over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Both of these performances earned Ferguson the Fight of the Night award.

The former champ’s 2020 run was less successful. The 37 year-old lightweight fought two matches that year: He lost his second shot at the interim lightweight title when he fell to Justin Gathje at UFC 249 in May, a bitter defeat that ended Ferguson’s 12-win streak. Later, at UFC 256, he lost to Charles Oliveira (who will be facing Michael Chandler at UFC 262 this weekend for the vacant lightweight championship) via unanimous decision.

Nonetheless, Ferguson remains widely regarded as one of the best UFC fighters to grace the Octagon and is a favorite among many fans due to his eccentric personality, social media presence, and entertaining combat style. Many are pulling for him to clinch a victory over ninth-ranked UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush on Saturday, although Ferguson will face stiff competition from fighters like Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira, and Michael Chandler if he intends to make another go at the lightweight championship. Time will tell if the 37 year-old former interim champ will get another chance to challenge for the belt.

UFC 262 starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 15, with the early prelims. The main card, which is the pay-per-view portion of the event, starts at 10 p.m. with Ferguson vs. Dariush serving as the co-main event. You’ll need ESPN+ to watch the UFC 262 PPV live stream online and now’s the time to sign up so you can tune in. ESPN+ costs $60 per year or $6 per month, but new subscribers can grab a one-year subscription along with the UFC 262 PPV bundle for just $90 and save $40.

