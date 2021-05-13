What You Need to Know About Charles Oliveira Before UFC 262

This Saturday at UFC 262, Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira is finally getting his well-deserved title shot as he faces former three-time Bellator champ Michael Chandler for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. If you’re looking forward to watching UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler online this weekend and want to learn more about the league’s third-ranked lightweight fighter, here’s everything you need to know about Charles Oliveira before the main event.

Oliveira, 31, was born in Guaruja, Sao Paulo, Brazil, and started training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the age of 12. He began competing in MMA in 2008 and earned his BJJ black belt in 2010. He fought in a few different leagues during his first two years in the mixed martial arts world but it was not long until, after establishing an early professional record of 12 wins and zero losses, the Ultimate Fighting Championship took notice of Do Bronx and signed him.

Oliveira’s UFC debut came in August 2010. There, he defeated Darren Elkins via armbar submission. Since then, the Brazilian black belt has become one of the most respected submission artists in the world of MMA, racking up 18 wins in his decade-long UFC run with eight losses. Of his 30 professional wins, 18 have been achieved via submission, eight by knockout. Oliveira has also broken multiple records, including the most submission victories in UFC history, the most Performance of the Night Awards (he’s won 10), and the highest finishes-per-win percentage. He is tied with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for the most finishes in the league as well.

Despite this impressive record and the fact that he’s been fighting in the UFC for more than a decade, however, Charles Oliveira has not had a title shot — until now. This Saturday, Do Bronx is finally getting the chance to prove he’s got what it takes to be a UFC champion when he takes on Bellator veteran Michael Chandler in a contest for the vacant lightweight belt. Oliveira will be doing his ring-walk on a streak of eight victories, and if you want to see for yourself if this title bout will be his ninth, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch UFC 262 live. The main event begins at 10 PM ET (7 PM PT).

