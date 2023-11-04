 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Dune 2: What we know about the delayed Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler epic

Dune 2 should have been out by now

Joe Allen
By
Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part 2.
Warner Bros.

Although it was originally supposed to hit theaters in November of 2023, Dune: Part Two‘s delay has left many fans rabid with anticipation for the second part of this story. The first Dune movie left fans in the middle of the story, but also had the kind of attention to detail and careful world-building that made it feel like a truly excellent adaptation of its source material. Now, ahead of Dune 2‘s release, here’s everything we know about the next installment.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Part Two is set to pick up the story right where Part One left off. When we last saw Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, he and his mother had just joined up with the Fremen after a coup by the Harkonens left them banished from their home on Arrakis. In Part Two, we’ll see how Paul ingratiates himself with the Fremen and also how he plans to enact his revenge on the Harkonens and ultimately reclaim the seat of power that his father once inhabited. Paul will also get to spend some more time with his love interest, Chani, who barely appeared in the first movie.

Recommended Videos

Along the way, we’ll also follow Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica, as she learns more about Fremen culture and ultimately has another child who will be Paul’s sister. At the same time, the Harkonens plot to prevent Paul’s return and ascension to the throne.

Related

Is there a Dune: Part Two trailer?

The trailer for Part Two was released in anticipation of the movie’s initial release date, which means we’ve had our first look at the movie for months. There will likely be even more clips and trailers released closer to the movie’s actual release date, but this first look will have to do for now.

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 2

Who is in the cast of Dune: Part Two?

Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Zendaya are all returning for Dune: Part Two, and Bardem and Zendaya, in particular, are expected to have much more screen time in this second film than they did the first time around. Stellan Skarsgard will also be back as the head of the Harkonen family, and he’ll be joined by newcomer Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha. Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken are also joining the cast, with Pugh playing Princess Iruland and Walken playing the emperor of the galaxy. Lea Seydoux is also joining the cast and will be playing Margot Fenring.

Rebecca Ferguson in Dune Part 2.
Warner Bros.

What is Dune: Part 2’s release date?

The original Dune release date was supposed to be November 3, and it was expected to compete at this year’s Oscars. Following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, though, the movie was delayed until March 15, 2024, which is now the movie’s official release date. The delay was instituted in part so that the cast of the movie could promote it, but given the fact that the movie’s promotional campaign was already underway, many were confused by the move.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Is Disney+ Worth It? What You Need to Know About the Streaming Service
Disney+ application on an iOS device.

Everyone's talking about
Disney+
right now and for good reason -- it's one of the best value streaming services available. If you're still wondering 'is Disney+ worth it?', we're here to explain all about the streaming service and pin down some great reasons to hit the subscribe button.

What Is Disney+?
Disney+ is Disney's streaming service. It launched in November 2019 and it's gone from strength to strength since then, offering a vast wealth of classic and original content. Thanks to Disney owning franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars, it goes much further than solely offering Disney shows and movies, content from National Geographic also bundled in.
How Much Does It Cost?
Disney+ costs $7 per month or $70 for an annual subscription. Users can also opt for the
Disney+ Bundle
which costs $13 per month and gives you Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $5 less per month than if you subscribed to the services individually. There's currently no Disney+ free trial available.
What Do You Get for the Price?
For the price, you truly get a ton of great content. Disney+ is the home of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars franchise, all things Pixar, and -- of course -- all things Disney.

Read more
Nerf Black Friday: Early deals on 180+ guns and accessories
best nerf guns for adults 2021

The holiday shopping season is almost here, and even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday officially kick off in late November, we're already seeing some excellent deals drop. To be more specific, early Nerf Black Friday deals are floating around over at Amazon, with quite a few of the best cheap Nerf gun deals making the rounds. Whether you love Nerf yourself, want to stock up the office, or grab some cool Nerf guns and accessories for your kids, now's the time to do it. There are so many available we recommend browsing the sale for yourself, especially if you're looking for one Nerf model in particular, but we've also called out a few of our favorites below.

What to shop in the early Nerf Black Friday sale
Did you know you can actually mod Nerf guns? Pretty awesome, right?

Read more
290+ Lego set prices slashed in early Black Friday sale — from $5
The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 model in front of a Lamborghini Hybrid Sián FKP 37.

As we inch ever closer to the holiday shopping season -- hello Black Friday and Cyber Monday -- we'll start to see some great deals being thrown around. If you love Lego, you shouldn't miss the discounts on more than 290 sets from Best Buy, as the retailer aims to join the shopping frenzy brought about by some fantastic early Black Friday deals. The Lego sets range from the simplest to the most complex, so there's something for everyone in this ongoing sale. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase, though, as we're pretty sure that these bargains will not last forever.

What to buy in the early Black Friday Lego set deals
The cheapest Lego sets in Best Buy's ongoing sale are also the simplest to build -- the

Read more