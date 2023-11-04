Dune 2 should have been out by now

Although it was originally supposed to hit theaters in November of 2023, Dune: Part Two‘s delay has left many fans rabid with anticipation for the second part of this story. The first Dune movie left fans in the middle of the story, but also had the kind of attention to detail and careful world-building that made it feel like a truly excellent adaptation of its source material. Now, ahead of Dune 2‘s release, here’s everything we know about the next installment.

What is Dune: Part Two about?

Part Two is set to pick up the story right where Part One left off. When we last saw Timothee Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, he and his mother had just joined up with the Fremen after a coup by the Harkonens left them banished from their home on Arrakis. In Part Two, we’ll see how Paul ingratiates himself with the Fremen and also how he plans to enact his revenge on the Harkonens and ultimately reclaim the seat of power that his father once inhabited. Paul will also get to spend some more time with his love interest, Chani, who barely appeared in the first movie.

Along the way, we’ll also follow Paul’s mother, Lady Jessica, as she learns more about Fremen culture and ultimately has another child who will be Paul’s sister. At the same time, the Harkonens plot to prevent Paul’s return and ascension to the throne.

Is there a Dune: Part Two trailer?

The trailer for Part Two was released in anticipation of the movie’s initial release date, which means we’ve had our first look at the movie for months. There will likely be even more clips and trailers released closer to the movie’s actual release date, but this first look will have to do for now.

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 2

Who is in the cast of Dune: Part Two?

Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Zendaya are all returning for Dune: Part Two, and Bardem and Zendaya, in particular, are expected to have much more screen time in this second film than they did the first time around. Stellan Skarsgard will also be back as the head of the Harkonen family, and he’ll be joined by newcomer Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha. Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken are also joining the cast, with Pugh playing Princess Iruland and Walken playing the emperor of the galaxy. Lea Seydoux is also joining the cast and will be playing Margot Fenring.

What is Dune: Part 2’s release date?

The original Dune release date was supposed to be November 3, and it was expected to compete at this year’s Oscars. Following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, though, the movie was delayed until March 15, 2024, which is now the movie’s official release date. The delay was instituted in part so that the cast of the movie could promote it, but given the fact that the movie’s promotional campaign was already underway, many were confused by the move.

