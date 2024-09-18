 Skip to main content
A docuseries about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in in the works

The mogul could face a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

Sean Combs at the Cannes Film Festival.
It may not be all that surprising given the number of real stories that are turned into content, but Variety is reporting that a docuseries is in the works about Sean “Diddy” Combs from Investigation Discovery and Maxine Productions. The news follows Combs’s arrest on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The project, which is currently untitled, will focus on “allegations of violent behavior and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul. As accounts of sexual assault, abusive behaviors and other disturbing claims surface, the doc traces the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unraveling allegations of a pattern of depravity,” according to a press release.

After the indictment was unsealed on Sept. 17, Combs pleaded not guilty in a New York courtroom and was denied bail. He will remain in federal custody until the outcome of his trial has been decided, and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and as much as life in prison if he is convicted.

In the indictment, Combs is accused of being physically and verbally abusive to women for years, sometimes forcing them into “freak-offs” in which he made them engaged in sexual acts with male sex workers, sometimes while on camera. He is also accused of other instances of kidnapping, and in one case, lighting someone’s car on fire with a molotov cocktail.

The docuseries will include interviews with some of Combs’s alleged victims as well as reporting from Rolling Stone and other major outlets. It’s unclear when the series might be released, but it will likely be hugely popular when it finally comes out.

