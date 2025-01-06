 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Disney has struck deal to merge Fubo TV with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu will continue to operate as a separate streaming service without live TV.

By
Hulu logo displayed on phone.
Hulu

Following a legal battle, Disney has struck a deal that will allow Fubo and Hulu to merge and launch an entirely new streaming service.

The road to the merger started last year when Fubo launched a lawsuit against Disney (a co-owner of Hulu) along with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery, on the grounds that those company’s plan to launch Venu Sports, a new sports-focused streaming service, was anti-competitive. Venu Sports is expected to launch in the fall and will be a sports-centric streaming service featuring ESPN, ABC, Fox, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, TNT, and others, with coverage spanning the NFL, NBA, NHL, NCAA, and more.

Recommended Videos

Now, though, Fubo has announced that it came to an agreement with Disney to merge Hulu + Live TV with Fubo, creating a new multichannel video distributer. Disney will own roughly 70 percent of the new platform, which will be run by Fubo’s co-founder and CEO David Gandler. Hulu will also continue to operate as a streaming service without a live TV option.

Related

In his statement on the merger, Gandler insisted that the deal would allow Fubo to continue to “deliver on our promise to provide consumers with greater choice and flexibility.”

“This agreement allows us to scale effectively, strengthens Fubo’s balance sheet, and positions us for positive cash flow. It’s a win for consumers, our shareholders, and the entire streaming industry,” he continued.

The lawsuit against Disney has been dropped because of the deal, which seems to give Disney an even bigger stake in the future of streaming. Fubo is much closer to linear TV

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Will ‘Bad Monkey’ get a season 2 at Apple TV+?
The show is based on a book of the same name that has a sequel
Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey

Apple TV+ is slowly but surely building a library of interesting TV projects. Bad Monkey, which aired earlier this year on the streamer, was just one example, adapting a novel of the same name and bringing in Vince Vaughn to star.

Now, Variety is reporting that the show will be back for a second season. There is a sequel to the original novel, which was written by Carl Hiaasen, titled Razor Girl, but Variety's reporting suggests that the second season will not be based on that novel. In spite of that creative departure, creator Bill Lawrence said he has nothing but admiration for Hiaasen.

Read more
The price of YouTube TV just went up yet again
YouTube TV now costs more than $80/mo.
YouTube TV Logo

Getting access to live TV through a streaming service keeps getting more expensive. On Dec. 12, YouTube announced that it was raising the price of YouTube TV from $72.99/mo. to $82.99/mo., effective immediately. Existing customers should see the update to their billing starting around Jan. 13. The company attributes this rise in prices to “the rising cost of content and the investments we make in the quality of our service.”

YouTube TV is at the high end of this market, $82.99/mo. is the same price that Disney is currently charging for its Hulu + Live TV bundle, which does include Hulu. Sling TV, which has long been the most affordable option, also recently raised its prices by $6.

Read more
Apple has nabbed another major star for its latest limited series
The miniseries is being produced by Reese Witherspoon under her company's banner.
Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen's Gambit

Every new series announcement from Apple makes it clear that they did not come to play with their streaming service. Variety is reporting that Anya Taylor-Joy is the latest star to join the streaming service, and she will star in a limited series titled Lucky. The series is based on a Marissa Stapley of the same name, which was on the New York Times best-seller list after its release.

According to the plot synopsis, Taylor-Joy will star as "a young woman who left behind the life of crime she was raised in years ago, but must now embrace her darker, criminal side one final time in a desperate attempt to escape her past.”

Read more