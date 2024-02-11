 Skip to main content
Deadpool 3: Trailer, cast, and everything else we know (so far)

The first trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine has arrived

Blair Marnell
By
Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine.
Marvel Studios

There’s only one Marvel Studios movie coming out in 2024, and it’s going to be big. Deadpool 3 is just a few months away, and the highly-anticipated sequel now has an official name: Deadpool and Wolverine. This film is a bridge between the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But more importantly, it’s the first on-screen team up of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine since 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The Jackman cameo from Deadpool 2 doesn’t count because it just lifted footage from the earlier film.

Now that the first look at the sequel has arrived, we’re sharing everything we know about Deadpool and Wolverine.

The cast of Deadpool and Wolverine.
Marvel Studios

Who has been cast in Deadpool and Wolverine?

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, the main cast includes the following performers:

  • Morena Baccarin as Vanessa
  • Rob Delaney as Peter
  • Leslie Uggams as Blind Al
  • Karan Soni as Dopinder
  • Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox
  • Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead
  • Stefan Kapičić as Colossus
  • Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio
  • Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios
Additionally, The Crown‘s Emma Corrin will play the leading villain of the film, but that character has not yet been revealed. There are also rumors that more performers from the 20th Century Fox Marvel movies may make cameo appearances. We’d be absolutely shocked if there weren’t more actors and actresses from the X-Men films. Patrick Stewart has hinted that he was approached about returning as Professor X. More recently, Kelsey Grammer reprised his role as Beast during a cameo appearance in The Marvels.

Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine.
Marvel Studios

Is there a trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine?

Yes. The trailer premiered during the Super Bowl, and it offered a hint about what the film will be about. After Deadpool’s friends throw a party for him, he’s abducted by the Time Variance Authority from Marvel’s Loki. Apparently the TVA has recruited Deadpool to work for them. There’s even a very un-Disney like joke early in the clip.

Surprisingly, the full reveal of Jackman’s Wolverine is withheld from this trailer. He’s only seen from behind in two shots. Marvel must be saving that moment for a future trailer. The video also reveals very little about the overall plot beyond the TVA’s involvement. So far, the only hint of the larger MCU occurs when Deadpool sees images of the Marvel heroes on the TVA’s viewing screens.

Deadpool is about to get some sharp help from Wolverine in Deadpool 3.
Marvel Studios

Is there a poster for Deadpool and Wolverine?

The poster was released by Marvel Studios shortly after the trailer dropped. It features a broken friendship locket with one half for Deadpool and one half for Wolverine.

The first poster for Deadpool and Wolverine.
Marvel Studios

That image implies that any friendship between these two will likely be one-sided. But it is an effective teaser for the biggest comic book movie of 2024.

Wade Wilson in Deadpool and Wolverine.
Marvel Studios

When will Deadpool and Wolverine be released?

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit theaters on Friday, July 26.



